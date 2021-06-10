The 2021 Laurel Concert Series is presenting a documentary film and four musical performances, all free, from Monday, June 14 through Saturday, June 19. Donations are appreciated.
The series begins at 7 p.m. Monday, June 14, with the showing of “Nessmuk: In Defense of Nature in the Pennsylvania Wilds” in the Coolidge Theatre at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main St., Wellsboro. The film will be shown again at noon on Saturday, June 19 in the Arcadia Theatre at 50 Main St., Wellsboro.
This year marks the 200th anniversary of the birth of George Washington Sears known by his pen name, “Nessmuk.” A Wellsboro resident, he was a pioneer conservationist, poet, adventurer, canoeist and outdoor writer.
Researched, written, directed and produced by Gale Largey of Wellsboro, this 90-minute documentary is done in the first person with local Brian Morral as the voice of Nessmuk.
Callanish, an all-female Celtic band, will play and sing lively jigs and reels, haunting airs, and rollicking songs from Ireland and Scotland in the Deane Center’s Coolidge Theatre at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 15. Performing are: Patty Lambert on wooden flute, whistle and concertina; Betsy Gamble on fiddle, viola and pipes; Louisa Smith, the lead singer, on bodhrán, spoons and percussion; and Holly Foy on guitar, bouzouki and banjo.
Bring lawn chairs, blankets and a picnic supper for the “Almost World Famous” Wellsboro Town Band outdoor concert on The Green Wednesday, June 16, at 7 p.m. Rain location: Wellsboro High School auditorium.
At 7 p.m., Thursday, June 17 outdoors on the front steps of the Tioga County Courthouse at 118 Main Street will be a concert by the Wellsboro Men’s Chorus. Sing along as they perform “Amazing Grace,” “What I Did For Love,” “Save the Last Dance,” “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” “God Bless America” and the humorous “Lord, It’s Hard to be Humble.” Rain Location: Deane Center’s Coolidge Theatre.
Boot Hill will open the Queens Preview at 4:30 p.m. Friday, June 18 on the Deane Center’s outdoor stage. The Laurel Queen candidates will be introduced at 5 p.m. and the band will close the event performing their own original music and sharing vocals and harmonies. Band members are: Joe Callahan of Wellsboro on guitar; Sean Monroe of Horseheads, N.Y. on bass guitar; Mike Watkins of Addison, N.Y. on piano, organ, accordion, mandolin and fiddle; Mike Nickerson on drums; and Joe Narde on percussion, both from Corning, N.Y. Rain location: Arcadia Theatre at 50 Main Street in Wellsboro.
For more information, stop in at 114 Main St., Wellsboro, call 570-724-1926, email info@wellsboropa.com or visit www.wellsboropa.com.