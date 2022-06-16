The 80th Annual Pennsylvania State Laurel Festival is underway with concerts and a weekend of events including the crowning of the 2022 Pennsylvania State Laurel Queen.

The series of free concerts continues nightly through Friday. Donations are always appreciated.

On Wednesday, June 15, the Penn Dixie Band performed Dixieland style music.

On Thursday, June 16 at 7 p.m. will be the Wellsboro Men’s and Women’s choruses in concert at the First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main Street in Wellsboro. The women will sing “Celebration,” “Yesterday,” “I Only Want to Be With You,” “I Can’t Help Myself,” “One Fine Day” and “Everybody Rejoice” from the musical “The Wiz.” The men will sing “Another Openin’ Another Show,” “Lord, Listen to Your Children,” “Ol’ Tioga,” a song written especially for them, “Hallelujah,” “Save the Last Dance” and “What I Did for Love.” They will join in singing “A World of Peace” and “God Bless the USA.”

Friday, June 17 at 4:30 p.m. on the Deane Center’s outdoor stage, Yetsu, the five-member band formerly known as Boot Hill, will open the Queen’s Preview. At 5 p.m., 2021 Pennsylvania Laurel Queen Jocelyn Renninger and the 26 queen candidates will be introduced to the public. The band will then perform their rock to roots, blues to country, pop to indie original music from their first album. All five collaborated on writing and arranging the music. From song to song, they share the roles of lead and harmony vocalists resulting in their powerhouse sound. Yetsu members are: Joe Callahan of Wellsboro on guitar; Sean Monroe of Horseheads, N.Y. on bass guitar; Mike Watkins of Addison, N.Y. on piano, organ, accordion, mandolin and fiddle; Mike Nickerson on drums; and Joe Narde on percussion who are both from Corning, N.Y. Rain location: Deane Center’s Coolidge Theatre.

For the annual juried Arts & Crafts Fair 92 artisans, both returning and new, will be on The Green with unique, handcrafted items this Friday, June 17 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and this Saturday, June 18 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The International Street of Foods with 25 vendors on Pearl Street along The Green will offer everything from breakfast burritos and sticky buns to beverages, sandwiches and sides those same hours.

The Laurel Festival 10K at 9 a.m. and Two-Mile Fun Run at 9:05 a.m. will start Saturday’s events. Both will begin at Packer Park on Queen Street. Packet pick-up and registration for the 10K and Fun Run will be from 7:45 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. on race day, June 18. The 10K entry fee is $25 and Fun Run, $5.

Featured during the Laurel Parade this Saturday, June 18 will be top-notch drum and bugle corps, bagpipers, high school marching bands, vintage cars and more. Riding aboard floats themed “Music of America” will be the 2021 Laurel Queen and the queen candidates. The parade will leave the Wellsboro Area High School parking lot at 1:45 p.m. and reach Main Street by 2 p.m.

This Saturday at 6:30 p.m., the coronation of the 2022 Pennsylvania State Laurel Queen will be on stage at the Deane Center’s Coolidge Theatre. Tickets are available at the Wellsboro Area Chamber of Commerce at 114 Main Street in Wellsboro and at the door.

The festival concludes Sunday morning, June 19 with the 10:30 a.m. Union Church service on The Green.

For more information about Laurel Festival activities, call the chamber at 570-724-1926, email info@wellsboropa.com, visit www.wellsboropa.com or stop in at 114 Main Street.