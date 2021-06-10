The 79th Annual Pennsylvania State Laurel Festival with activities for all ages gets underway this Saturday, June 12 and continues through Sunday, June 20 in Wellsboro.
Kicking off the festival on Saturday, June 12 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. is Family Day and the Children’s Health Fair on The Green, rain or shine. More than 20 organizations will have booths with information, activities and giveaways. Each youngster at Family Day can take home a free foam rocket or ball.
Sunday, June 13 is the Pet Parade. Children with decorated bicycles and pets of all types from dogs to ducks will gather for judging at 12:25 p.m. in the Packer Park picnic area on Queen Street. At 1:30 p.m., the parade will leave the park, travel up Main Street to The Green where awards will be presented.
A newly-released film, “Nessmuk: In Defense of Nature in the Pennsylvania Wilds” will be shown in the Coolidge Theatre at 7 p.m. Monday, June 14 and noon on Saturday, June 19 in the Arcadia Theater. Tuesday, June 15 through Friday, June 18 will be four concerts each with different entertainer. Admission is always by donation.
For the annual Arts & Crafts Fair, 75 artisans, 10 of them new, will be on The Green with unique, handcrafted items on Friday, June 18 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, June 19 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The 25 vendors on the International Street of Foods on Pearl Street along The Green will offer everything from gyros and tacos to strawberry shortcake.
Friday at noon is the welcome for the Laurel Queen candidates on the Tioga County Courthouse steps.
At 4:30 p.m. Friday, June 18, the band Boot Hill will open the Pennsylvania Laurel Queen’s Preview on the Deane Center’s outdoor stage at 104 Main Street. The Laurel Queen candidates will be introduced at 5 p.m. and the band will close the event. The band will perform original roots rock music.
The Laurel Festival 10K at 9 a.m. and Two-Mile Fun Run at 9:05 a.m. will start events on Saturday, June 19. Both will begin at Packer Park. Packet pick-up and registration for the 10K and Fun Run will be from 7:45-8:45 a.m. The 10K entry fee is $25 and Fun Run, $5.
At 2 p.m., the Laurel Festival Parade, themed “Nessmuk,” will reach Main Street. Waving to the crowd from floats will be Laurel Queen Allison Diehl and the 26 Laurel Queen candidates. Top-notch drum and bugle corps, bagpipers and special units will perform during the parade.
Capping off Saturday will be the 6:30 p.m. coronation ceremonies during which the 2021 Pennsylvania State Laurel Queen will be crowned in the Deane Center’s Coolidge Theatre.
On Sunday, June 20 at 10:30 a.m., the festival will end with the Union Church Service on The Green.
For more information, contact the Wellsboro Area Chamber of Commerce at 114 Main St., Wellsboro, calling 570-724-1926, emailing info@wellsboropa.com or visiting wellsboropa.com.