The 2022 Laurel Festival Pet Parade for children ages 12 and younger and their family members will be on Sunday, June 12 at 1:30 p.m. There is no entry fee.
Preregistration is required by no later than 4 p.m. Friday, June 3. Those who preregister by the deadline will be entered in a free drawing for a gift card.
Children, their pets and decorated bikes and wagons will gather in the Packer Park picnic area behind the Wellsboro Senior Center parking lot on Queen Street for judging. They are asked to be there no later than 12:25 p.m. on June 12. Judging will begin promptly at 12:30 p.m.
The parade will form on Queen Street and begin at 1:30 p.m. traveling from Queen onto Main Street to The Green where goody bags and participation ribbons will be given out.
Also presented at The Green will be special awards in 21 different categories. The dog, cat and miscellaneous pets award categories are: best dressed, prettiest, most imaginative, most intelligent, most lovable and best in parade. The bike award categories are: prettiest, most imaginative and best in parade. Trophies will be presented to the entry selected for the Dr. Shaw Award and to the entry named Overall Best in Parade.
For a form to enter the pet parade, visit the Wellsboro Area Chamber of Commerce website at www.wellsboropa.com, click on “Forms” and on the drop-down menu click on “2022 Pet Parade Application” or pick one up at the chamber office at 114 Main Street in Wellsboro.
For more information, call 570-724-1926 or email info@wellsboropa.com.