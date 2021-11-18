Open enrollment is officially here, meaning Pennsylvania residents can now enroll in new healthcare coverage or switch healthcare plans on the Pennsylvania insurance marketplace Pennie.com. This year’s open enrollment period runs now through Jan. 15, 2022, but patients must enroll by Dec. 15 for their insurance coverage to begin at the start of the new year, Jan. 1.
If you are struggling to find a health plan that’s a good fit for you and your family, want to address a change in your coverage needs, or need help navigating the Pennie marketplace, the Laurel Health Centers has free enrollment counseling. You don’t have to be a Laurel Health patient to use this free service. To make an appointment and discuss your health plan options, call 570-723-3424.
Key dates
- Open enrollment for health insurance runs from Nov. 1, 2021 to Jan. 15, 2022
- Dec. 15 is the last day to enroll for coverage that starts Jan. 1, 2022
- If you enroll after Dec. 15, your health coverage begins Feb. 1, 2022
- Jan. 15, 2022 is the last day to enroll in Pennie.com marketplace plans
If you lose your health insurance outside of the open enrollment period, you may be eligible for special enrollment
The Laurel Health Centers provide enrollment assistance for commercial Pennie.com marketplace plans, Medicaid, and sliding fee programs; for help with Medicare plans, patients should contact their social security office or local Area Agency on Aging office.
Free appointments are available year-round to discuss insurance concerns, and enrollment / application help is available throughout the full open enrollment period.
To review health plans, insurance resources, and enrollment FAQs, visit pennie.com. For more information or to make a free appointment to discuss your open enrollment options, call 570-723-3424 or visit laurelhc.org.