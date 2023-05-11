Daniel Branzburg, certified registered nurse practitioner, has joined the Troy Laurel Health Center, located at 45 Mud Creek Road in Troy. He is accepting new patients of all ages at 570-297-3746.
Branzburg has a background in family medicine and primary care with additional clinical experience in inpatient and home health settings. He is passionate about preventive wellness care to help patients live healthier lives.
“I’ve always been invested in seeing people and animals get better. My interest in wellness came early when I nursed a chicken back to health as a child—I was caring for all kinds of creatures,” Branzburg said. “What led me to family medicine is my passion for preventive medicine. It’s heartbreaking to see someone suffer from a preventable disease because they skipped wellness screenings or put off seeing a provider.”
When treating patients, he takes a holistic approach to addressing their care needs and examines how those needs overlap to affect someone’s overall well-being.
“I enjoy the detective work of investigating what my patients are experiencing and unraveling how everything fits together,” he said. “I’ve seen firsthand the difference primary care can make in a patient’s life, especially regarding diagnosing problems and intervening early when something is wrong. The most rewarding part of my job is seeing people get better.”
Branzburg received his Bachelor of Science in biology from SUNY Oneonta in New York, his Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Mansfield University, and his Master of Science in nursing from Chamberlain University in Illinois where he focused on family medicine.
In his free time, he is an avid reader and hiker. He also enjoys exploring the great outdoors and spending time with his family.
