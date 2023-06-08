Miss Austin
Savannah Horton, representing Austin Area School District, is the daughter of Mandi Buckingham of Kane and Timothy Horton of Austin and will be a high school senior this fall.
As a freshman, sophomore, and junior, Miss Horton has been on high honor roll and distinguished honor roll, the volleyball and basketball teams and lettered in both and Class of 2024 secretary. She worked all three years in her community on the Haunted Trail in the fall.
As a junior, Miss Horton won volleyball team awards as “Team Player” and for “Most Improved Player.” She was also a member of the travel volleyball team in her sophomore and junior years.
As a sophomore, she was inducted into the National Honor Society and the National Art Honor Society and a member of both as a junior.
She has worked regularly throughout high school and summers as a babysitter.Miss Horton is planning to pursue an education in the healthcare field to become a sonographer.
Miss Blue Ridge
Libby Zick, representing Blue Ridge High School, is the daughter of Lori and Chris Zick of New Milford and will be a high school senior this fall. Miss Zick has achieved high honor roll each semester in high school and maintained straight A’s.
As a freshman, sophomore, and junior, she has been a member of student council, the varsity volleyball and varsity basketball teams (captain of each as a sophomore and junior), a manager of the boys’ varsity volleyball team, and played percussion in the school band.
Those same three years, Miss Zick led her volleyball team to district championships as the setter on the starting varsity team and was named All Region Player and to the Coaches’ All-Star Team; worked the concession stand for many school athletic events; was a referee or scorebook keeper for others, and coached younger students at numerous volleyball camps.
As a sophomore and junior, she was a member of the National Honor Society (will be treasurer as a senior) and Students Against Destructive Decisions.
As a junior, her National Honor Society community service work included a Harvest Festival “Trunk or Treat” car, participating in roadside cleanup and being a Raider Buddy to an elementary school student.During the summer of 2022, she was employed at Randall’s Dairy Bar, where she was responsible for both opening and closing the store, preparing food for the day, cleaning, serving customers, and running the cash register. She will be working there this summer.
Miss Zick is planning to pursue a four-year undergraduate degree with a possible major in education and hopes to play volleyball at the collegiate level.
Miss Bucktail
Haley Burrows, representing Bucktail Area High School, is the daughter of Abby Burrows of Renovo and Carl Burrows of North Bend. All four years of high school, Miss Burrows was Class of 2023 vice president; a student council, yearbook club and Environmental Club member, president of all three as a senior; on high honor roll; varsity softball team member, captain as a senior, earned four-year varsity letterman award and named All-State Softball Player three of those years; was an ASPCA volunteer; a Girl Scout mentor, and church member.
As a sophomore, junior and senior, she was a National Honor Society member, vice president as a senior; as a junior and senior was on the prom and fundraising committees; as a sophomore and senior was a cheerleader and team captain as a senior; and as a sophomore and junior was a varsity swim team member.Miss Burrows started working when she was 14 for Snyder’s Concessions at carnivals and fairs on some summer weekends. As a junior and senior, she has been employed by the Lions’ Den Food & Ice Cream Shop after school, on weekends and in summer.
She enjoys fishing, hiking, mushroom hunting, swimming, softball, and other outdoor activities.This fall, Miss Burrows plans to attend Lock Haven University, majoring in biology and education. She is considering becoming a college professor or a school district superintendent.
Miss Cameron County
Kendyl Hostetlar, representing Cameron County, is the daughter of Lisa and Adam Hostetlar of Emporium.
All four years of high school, Miss Hostetlar was on student council, serving as Class of 2023 vice president as a freshman, sophomore and junior and as student council board secretary as a senior; on high honor roll as a freshman, sophomore, and senior and honor roll as a junior; and a National Art Honor Society and volleyball team member.
As a sophomore, junior and senior, she was a member of Mu Alpha Theta, the national high school mathematics honor society and a local food bank volunteer.
As a junior and senior, Miss Hostetlar was a Pep Club member; as a senior was on homecoming court, yearbook club president, a Future Business Leaders of America member and a Sizerville State Park volunteer and as a junior was on prom committee.
She enjoys volleyball, reading, and art. As a Laurel Queen candidate representing Cameron County High School, Miss Hostetlar follows her cousin, Kaelee Bresslin, who also represented the school in 2021.This fall, Miss Hostetlar plans to attend Gannon University in Erie, from whom she has already received the Knight Achievement Award. She will major in nursing, with the career goal of becoming a nurse practitioner.
Miss Canton
Camille Ann McRoberts, representing Canton Junior-Senior High School, is the daughter of Brandy and Eric McRoberts of Canton.
All four years of high school, Miss McRoberts was on high honor roll; was a Class of 2023 officer (treasurer as a freshman, sophomore and junior; president as a senior); a member of the Future Farmers of America Canton Chapter and of the Future Farmers of America Bradford County Chapter; and a four-year letterman in track, cross-country and soccer.
As a freshmen, sophomore and junior, she was named Member-of-the-Year of the FFA Canton Chapter, treasurer as a sophomore, president as a junior and student advisor as a senior. As a freshmen and sophomore, she competed on the chapter’s Envirothon team that placed well at county and states both years and, as a junior and senior competed at the State Farm Show in the categories of Wildlife, Aquatics, Forestry, and Soils, placing first overall as a junior.
As a freshmen and sophomore, Miss McRoberts attended FFA Bradford County Chapter meetings, as a junior was named County Achiever of the Year and was treasurer, and as a senior was president.
She has won many first to fourth place awards at the local, county, regional and state levels in public speaking at FFA events.
As a freshman, sophomore, and junior, she qualified for the District IV track meet; as a junior was named Most Valuable Girls Track Athlete for Canton, won the Ron Kirby Sportsmanship Award and made the Northern Tier Sports 1st All-Star Team.
In cross-country, Miss McRoberts was named Most Valuable Runner as a freshman and junior, was the Northern Tier League’s 2nd Team Cross Country Runner as a freshman and senior, and qualified for states as a senior.
In soccer, she was captain as a senior and nominated to the NLT’s 1st Team All-Stars; as a junior was on the Northern Tier Sports Report’s Honorable Mention Soccer Team and the Regional Northern and Southern Tier Honorable Mention Soccer Team; as a sophomore, on All-District Soccer 1st Team and as a freshman was the Troy Newcomer Soccer Player-of-the-Year, Northern Tier’s 2nd Soccer Team, the All-Region Rookie Team and All-District Honorable Mention.
She has volunteered for community service activities that focus on elementary school students, from supervising field trips, to working at a petting zoo and teaching them agriculture.
Miss McRoberts has worked as a babysitter for a family for four summers and is self-employed selling eggs from the chickens she has raised since she was in elementary school and takes orders for her custom woodworking projects. She enjoys archery, shooting sports, hunting, running and woodworking.
Miss McRoberts plans to attend SUNY-ESF, major in environmental science and compete in track and soccer. Her career goal is to work for the government in the environmental field.
Miss Central Mountain
Kelsey Morgan Burrows, representing Central Mountain High School, is the daughter of Beth and Matthew Burrows of Mill Hall.
During all four years of high school, Miss Burrows was Class of 2023 president; played as an outfielder on the school softball team; was on the varsity softball team as a sophomore, junior and senior, and named to the District VI Varsity Softball All-Star Team as a junior.
She has played travel softball every year since fourth grade. Throughout high school, Miss Burrows regularly volunteered as a student helper in the adapted physical education program, and as a senior volunteered as a student helper for adapted art and adapted music classes.
She was on the high school basketball team as a freshman and sophomore and, as a junior and senior was a member of the National Honor Society and German Honor Society (president as a senior).
As a sophomore, Miss Burrows worked at Ellie’s Ice Cream Shop. As a senior, she participated in a diversified occupation program and worked half days during the school week as a bookkeeper and sales person at Momoyo Otsu Clothing and Jewelry Boutique in Lock Haven. She enjoys softball, reading, painting, traveling, and hanging out with friends.
After graduation, Miss Burrows will travel to Madrid, Spain to spend two and a half weeks in July visiting the exchange student that was at her high school last year and with whom she became best friends.
In the fall, she plans to attend Susquehanna University to major in either international business finance or luxury brand marketing. Her career goal is to combine three passions–business, traveling, and jewelry-to become a gemology wholesaler or as an alternative to become a financial analyst for a Big Four accounting firm.
Miss Coudersport
Mady Goodrich, representing Coudersport High School, is the daughter of Brooke Goodrich of Coudersport and Matt Stiles, also of Coudersport.
During all four years of high school, Miss Goodrich sang soprano in the school choir; was a French Club member and participated in Mock Trial. Active in church for 12 years, she volunteered for church service projects and suppers all through high school. As a sophomore, junior and senior, Miss Goodrich was a Coudersport varsity cheer squad member every winter, earning the sportsmanship award as a sophomore and junior and lettering as a junior and senior. As a freshman, sophomore and junior, she was a member of the “Coudersport Show Choir Fire” and, as a junior was a mentor and choreographer.As a junior and senior, Miss Goodrich was on the varsity football cheerleading squad, lettering both years, and as a junior was awarded “Most Spirited.” As a junior, she successfully presented her case to administration as to why the school should add a competition cheer team. In her senior year, the program was added and she proudly participated.
Miss Goodrich was a Future Farmers of America member as a junior and senior; and on distinguished honor roll as a freshman and high honor roll as a senior.
She was accepted by the Coudersport Rotary Club to be an international exchange student to France during her junior year but the program was canceled due to Covid.
Miss Goodrich was employed throughout her high school years. Every summer, she worked at the Penn-York church camp, as a freshman at Kaytee’s Family Restaurant and as a junior and senior at Rite Aid as a sales associate, She also worked with the Coudersport Music Department as secretary her junior year. Her hobbies include reading, writing, painting, photography, swimming, and ice skating. After graduation, Miss Goodrich plans to attend Westminster College in New Wilmington, Pa., where she was awarded a prestigious scholarship. She will double major in Secondary Education and English with the career goal of becoming a successful high school English teacher.
Miss Cowanesque Valley
Janna Lynn Quick, representing Cowanesque Valley High School, is the daughter of Judith and Jeffrey Quick of Westfield.
During all four years of high school, Miss Quick was a member of student council (officer as a junior and senior), the Future Farmers of America (officer as a junior and senior) the school tennis team (captain as a senior) and basketball team (captain as a junior and senior) and band and was a Tioga County Fair volunteer. As a sophomore, junior and senior, she was Farm Safety Day coordinator and as a junior and senior was a member of the National Honor Society.
Miss Quick was a Chatham Fire Department volunteer as a freshman; was on the Champion State Land Judging Team as a sophomore; on Prom Committee as a junior and homecoming queen as a senior.
She was chosen as an “Everyday Hero” as a senior and earned FFA’s Star Greenhand Degree as a freshman, Star Farmer Degree as a junior and Keystone State Degree as a senior.
The summer before her junior year, she worked for Benedict’s Bus Service, cleaning buses. Starting the summer after her junior year and continuing as a senior, she has worked at the Grand Canyon Veterinary Clinic, cleaning kennels, walking and feeding dogs.
Her hobbies show her passion for animals. She has raised and shown sheep since she was a little girl, and began raising and showing steer two years ago. She also enjoys doing crafts, cooking and baking.
Upon graduating, Miss Quick plans to attend Penn State University, main campus, in pursuit of a degree in Veterinary and Biomedical Sciences. She hopes to earn a Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine and become both a small and large animal veterinarian and eventually own her own clinic in the Tioga County area.
Miss Fairfield
Elysabeth N. Haugh, representing Fairfield High School, is the daughter of Andrea and Brad Haugh of Fairfield.
All four years of high school, Miss Haugh was on honor roll (high honor roll as a freshman and sophomore, distinguished honor roll as a junior and senior); and a high school golf team member, qualifying for county match as a sophomore, junior and senior and district match as a senior.
As a junior and senior, she was a Fairfield High Athletics Booster Club volunteer selling concessions during football, soccer, and basketball games and a member of the Quiz Bowl Club.
As a junior, she was a member of the Mason-Dixon Future Farmers of America and as a senior was the Class of 2023 historian.
Miss Haugh is employed as a childcare provider during church services at the Gettysburg Presbyterian Church or and also as a sales associate for Go! Calendars, Toys and Games.
Her hobbies include golf and painting.
This fall, she plans to attend Wilson College in Chambersburg, Pa., majoring in elementary education with a minor in art. Her career goal is to become an elementary school art teacher.
Miss Jersey Shore
Kira Bierly, representing Jersey Shore Area High School, is the daughter of Charlotte and Scott Bierly of Jersey Shore.
During all four years of high school, Miss Bierly was a member of the school marching band (drum major for two years; earned band leadership award for three years for her leadership skills and positive attitude); had major roles and leadership positions in high school musicals; was a National Art Honor Society member (treasurer as a junior and senior); each year was named a “Lioness Student of the Month” for her leadership skills; and taught first grade Sunday school at her church.
As a freshman, sophomore and junior, she played piano and drums for the school jazz band; was treasurer of the drama club; volunteered at summer Vacation Bible School helping with preschoolers.
Miss Bierly was a member of student council as a freshman and senior and a member of prom committee as a junior and senior. She worked at the Phil It Up Drive-In her sophomore through her senior years.Miss Bierly enjoys playing piano, singing, acting, drawing, and fishing. In the fall, she will attend the Pennsylvania College of Technology in Williamsport, Pa., with the career goal of becoming a surgical first assistant.
Miss Millville
Kellsey Eyer, a junior representing Millville Jr.-Sr. High School, is the daughter of Megan and Seth Eyer of Millville and will be a high school senior this fall.
During her three years of high school, Miss Eyer was on the distinguished honor roll; a student council member, treasurer as a junior; Class of 2024 secretary as a freshman and junior and treasurer as a sophomore; and Millville Christian Church member and a Millville Carnival volunteer. As a sophomore and junior, Miss Eyer was a French Honors Society, National Honors Society and MHS weightlifting club member; worked with the Millville Youth in Philanthropy community giving foundation; was on the Benton-Millville Varsity Field Hockey Team, winning a field hockey student athlete Academic Excellence Award as a junior; National Honor Society blood drive volunteer; organized “Operation Christmas Child” boxes at her church; and helped with the elementary school fall festival.
She was National Junior Honors Society vice president as a freshman; a varsity cheerleader as a sophomore; and served on the prom committee as a junior.
For the last three years, Miss Eyer has worked at Aucker’s Apiary intermittently throughout the summer, and some Saturdays during the school year. One summer she also worked for Farwell’s Farm, picking strawberries. She loves dancing and has taken classes for eight years in ballet, five of which were en pointe. This spring, Miss Eyer danced the role of Aurora in Northern Columbia Ballet’s production of ‘Sleeping Beauty. She also enjoys swimming, baking, reading, and running. After her 2024 graduation, Miss Eyer hopes to attend Bloomsburg University as a pre-med student, majoring in biology. She is considering becoming a dermatologist.
Miss Montgomery
Gabrielle Segraves, representing Montgomery Area High School, is the daughter of Michele Bennett-Knouse of Montgomery and Christopher Segraves of Loganton and will be a high school senior this fall.
As a freshman, sophomore, and junior, Miss Segraves has been on the distinguished honor roll every semester and is a three-year member of the history club, secretary as a junior, and organizing all aspects of two fundraisers as a sophomore and junior.
A football cheerleader as a sophomore and junior, she earned varsity letters both years and was selected as an All-American for cheerleading as a junior. Her freshman year, she was a cheerleader for basketball and wrestling, earning varsity letters for each.
As a sophomore, she assisted in many fundraising and community service events, such as a potato pancake breakfast to raise money for the family of a man who lost his life in the attack on Ukraine; organizing a school Easter egg hunt; directing runners for a 5-K race; creating a walking tour by researching and making informational panels to explain the history of landmarks in her community; and organizing and working at a donation drive to deliver clothes to the local Salvation Army and a Women’s Shelter. In her junior year, she was selected to attend the National Youth Program Leadership Forum for Medicine and was inducted into the National Honor Society and as a sophomore was offered a place in the Bloomsburg STEM program. During the summer of 2021, she worked at the Green Barn Berry Farm and, since 2022, has been doing a lot of dog and cat sitting.
Upon graduating in 2024, Miss Segraves plans to attend college to major in diagnostic medical sonography and work in obstetrics as an ultrasonographer.
Miss Montoursville
Melody Rzeszotarski, representing Montoursville Area High School, is the daughter of Joy and Steven Rzeszotarski of Williamsport and will be a high school senior this fall.
Miss Rzeszotarski has been a member of the Key Club, the concert choir (vice president as a junior) and the concert band all three years of high school.
As a sophomore and junior, she has been a member of the National Honor Society, the National English Honors Society, student government board (secretary as a junior), yearbook committee and the select jazz ensemble; and competed in the Academic Decathlon and was a medalist and national medalist both years.
As a junior, she is a member of the National Science Honors Society, the Rho Kappa National Social Studies Honor Society, high school band secretary, junior drum major for the Warriors’ Marching Band and received the “Distinguished Resolution” Award at the Mock Constitutional Convention.
During her freshman and sophomore years, she was a member of the improv troupe.
Miss Rzeszotarski is currently employed as a retail associate at her local Marshalls and worked the summer 2021 at the Happy Family BBQ. Her hobbies include hiking, photography, reading, writing, and research. She is interested in foreign policy and history. Upon graduating in 2024, she hopes to attend Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., to study government and international relations. Her career goal is to work through different office positions in the public service field to gain enough experience to serve in political office. Eventually, her dream is to become a senator or a diplomat serving in Slavic countries’ embassies, using Russian as the predominete language of communication.
Miss Mount Carmel
Morgan Kaleta, representing Mount Carmel Area High School, is the daughter of Debra Kaleta of Mount Carmel and Michael Kaleta of Mount Carmel.
During all four years of high school, Miss Kaleta was a member of Future Business Leaders of America, the math club, pep club, the gifted program and the National Honor Society. She worked with her local church to assist with the church picnic and the Christmas fair and volunteered to help elders shovel snow and shop and put away their groceries.
As a freshman, she was a junior varsity cheerleader, and was a varsity sideline cheerleader and member of the competition cheer squad as a sophomore, junior and senior.
Miss Kaleta was a Mount Carmel Live News Reporting Anchor for her school and a member of the Spanish Club as a senior; was a member of the Future Teachers of America and named to the Homecoming Court as a junior and senior; on the Field Day Court as a sophomore and junior; finished in the top 25 for the Husky Dog Pound contest as a junior and was a Merit Award winner as a sophomore.
She enjoys cleaning, shopping, vacationing, and cheering. Upon graduation, Miss Kaleta plans to attend Bucknell University and major in accounting followed by law school. Her career goal is to become an attorney with her own law firm.
Miss Muncy
Alyssa Weigle, representing Muncy High School, is the daughter of Tammy and Gregory Weigle of Pennsdale. Her older sister, Amber Weigle, was the school’s representative in 2019.
During all four years of high school, Miss Weigle was on honor roll and worked in customer service at Weis Markets in Muncy as a freshman, sophomore and junior and at Target as a senior. As a junior and senior, she has taken as many advanced placement classes as her high school offered and was on prom committee as a junior.
Miss Weigle has enjoyed drawing and painting most of her life and recently expanded her hobbies to include embroidery and other stitching crafts. This fall, Miss Weigle will attend Lock Haven University to major in psychology. Her career goal is to work as a therapist with women with postpartum and teens and children with mental disorders.
Miss New Covenant Academy
Esther Allen, representing New Covenant Academy, is the daughter of Carol and Michael Allen of Wellsboro.
All four years of high school, Miss Allen was on honor roll, making high honor roll her freshman through her junior years; was a member of the varsity soccer, basketball, and volleyball teams serving as captain of all three as a sophomore, junior and senior; every Wednesday volunteered to run the Propresentor for church youth group meetings and also on Sundays as a sophomore; and every summer was a Vacation Bible School volunteer.
As a sophomore, junior and senior, she was a member of student council, vice president as a junior, and president as a senior, and, as a freshman, junior, and senior, volunteered every Sunday with the children’s ministry in church.
Miss Allen went on mission trips to Washington, D.C. the summer before her freshman year and to New York City the summer before her senior year. She will be going on her third mission trip this summer. She worked at Pop’s Culture Shoppe in Wellsboro from September 2019 to March 2020 until it closed due to Covid restrictions and has been working there since April 2021
After graduation, Miss Allen plans to attend the OneLife gap year program at Three Springs Ministries.
Miss North Penn-Liberty
Jaclyn Nelson, representing North Penn-Liberty High School, is the daughter of Lori and Thomas Nelson of Liberty.
All four years of high school, Miss Nelson has been on the high honor roll; a member of student council (vice president as a sophomore, president as a junior and senior) and Key Club (secretary as a senior); played flute in the concert band and sang soprano in the school choir; was a mid-fielder and defensive varsity soccer player for the North Penn-Mansfield Lady Tigers and captain as a sophomore, junior and senior; and as a freshman and sophomore was a guard on the junior varsity and varsity North Penn-Liberty Lady Mounties Basketball team and as a junior and senior was varsity guard and served as captain. The team has made it to districts three years in a row.
She was inducted into the National Honor Society as a sophomore, was a member as a junior, and secretary as a senior.
As a senior, Miss Nelson was named North Penn-Liberty’s Flaming Foliage representative and Homecoming Queen.
As a sophomore, junior and senior, she was selected to play flute in district band.
As a junior and senior, Miss Nelson was Class of 2023 secretary, ran track, was a member of the STEAM Team, was a Tioga County Special Olympics Big Buddy, involved in her school’s Big Brother Big Sister program and a volunteer teacher for the Sunday preschool class at St. Peter’s Catholic Church.
Her hobbies include scrapbooking, baking, and being active in the outdoors.
She worked summers after her sophomore and junior years at a local restaurant, The Farmer’s Table.
This fall, Miss Nelson plans to attend Messiah University to pursue a degree in early childhood education, with the career goal of becoming an elementary school teacher.
Miss North Penn-Mansfield
Bryanna Johnson, representing North Penn-Mansfield High School, is the daughter of Cherrie Johnson of Mansfield and Corey Johnson, also of Mansfield.
All four years of high school, Miss Johnson was on high honor roll; a member of student council (social chair as a senior); school chorus (section leader for four years; chorus president as a senior); and yearbook committee (secretary as a freshman and sophomore; president as a junior and senior); a Tioga County Special Olympics volunteer at Mansfield University (ran an event as a freshman, Big Buddy as a sophomore, junior and senior); a Mansfield Food Pantry volunteer; and studied many different styles of dance at Steps of Expression Dance Studio from 5th to 12th grade.
As a senior, she was on Prom Committee and named Homecoming Queen and Miss Mansfield.
As a junior and senior, Miss Johnson helped reestablish Letterman awards and jackets; was the Class of 2023 vice president; was a member of the Student Leadership Council (chairperson as a senior); and established a girls’ choir small ensemble group as a junior and provided leadership to the group as a junior and senior.
She took art classes at the Gmeiner Art and Cultural Center as a freshman and sophomore, and advanced art classes at her high school as a sophomore, junior and senior.
Miss Johnson was Future Business Leaders of America secretary as a junior, vice president from the end of her junior year into the start of her senior year and named president for the remainder of her senior year.
She was inducted into the National Honor Society as a sophomore, was a member as a junior and secretary as a senior; and was a member of the Spirit Council as a sophomore and junior and secretary as a senior.An active member of the Vineyard Church as a freshman, sophomore and junior, she participated weekly on the worship team and was on her school’s golf team as a sophomore, junior, and senior, and as a senior qualified both as a team player and an individual for the District meet.
As a freshman and sophomore, she played clarinet in the band, was a member of the school drama club, the Hamilton-Gibson youth choir and was in HG youth productions.
Miss Johnson worked after school and on weekends as a freshman and sophomore for Dr. Kibler-Harding at Strohecker’s Vision Care and as a sophomore, junior, and senior for Corey Creek Golf Club and was also babysitting during that time. For the past four years, she has also worked on detailing vehicles’ interiors and exteriors.
In the fall, she plans to attend Lock Haven University in the Global Honors Program and major in biology as a pre-med student, with a minor in art to prepare for a career as a chiropractor. Miss Johnson has signed to play on the university’s golf team.
Miss Port Allegany
Olivia Schott, representing Port Allegany High School, is the daughter of Christa and Daniel Schott of Port Allegany.
In 2006, her cousin, Vanessa Kabes (née Kirby), represented Canton Area High School as a Laurel Queen candidate.
During all four years of high school, Miss Schott was on high honor roll; on the Smethport girls’ varsity golf team (co-captain as a senior, four-year letterman, in district championship tournament every year and team’s MVP every year; on Lady Gator’s Soccer (lettered as a sophomore, junior and senior, league all-star as a junior, won the biggest heart team award as a senior, and four-year scholar athlete); in Drama Club (major role in school play or musical every year); was a peer helper; in French Club (parliamentarian as a junior and senior) and Varsity Club; Gator News writer and editor; in her school’s enrichment program, participating in academic events such as the Quiz Bowl, Mock Trial, the Shakespeare Monologue Competition; and did altar-serving and cantering for church services at her local parish.
As a sophomore, junior, and senior, she was on the track team and a district meet qualifier (in district championship meet as a junior) and a chamber singers member.
Miss Schott was a National Honor Society member as a junior and senior (vice president as a senior) and a jazz choir member (qualified for district chorus) as a senior. She won the 2022 Bausch & Lomb Science Award as a junior.The summer before her junior year, she worked at Schott Associates Eye Care, doing inventory, cleaning, filing, and other minor office work.She enjoys sewing, baking, reading, and running.
After graduation, Miss Schott will attend Arcadia University in Glenside, Pa. seeking a degree in forensic science. She hopes to obtain her Ph.D. in forensic science, and work in either a lab or as a university professor.
Miss Smethport
Kaylee Swanson, representing Smethport High School, is the daughter of Rebecca and Tor Swanson of Smethport.
All four years of high school, Miss Swanson was on high honor roll; varsity volleyball team spiker and four-year letterman; was in concert band, a student council member (co-president as a senior); and a stage crewmember for theater productions (stage manager as a sophomore, junior and senior).
Inducted into the National Honor Society as a sophomore, she was a member as a junior and senior and a three-year blood drive volunteer.
As a freshman and sophomore, she played left field for the softball team, and was a marching band member. As a freshman and junior, she Class of 2023 president.
As a senior, Miss Swanson was a member of the yearbook club, Youth Inclusive Leadership Club and prom committee, and a McKean County Fairgrounds volunteer. As a freshman, she was a member of DECA (Distributive Education Clubs of America) and placed second in the state fashion show.
Miss Swanson has been employed at the Smethport Drive-In all four years of high school, working after school, weekends, and summers.
She enjoys photography, drawing, and hiking.
This fall, she will attend Penn West Edinboro in Edinboro, Pa. and major in Accounting.
Miss St. John Neumann
Adelyn Dawes, a junior representing St. John Neumann Regional Academy, is the daughter of Leah and John Dawes of Williamsport and will be a high school senior this fall.
As a freshman, sophomore, and junior, Miss Dawes played on the school tennis and softball teams; was a member of the National Art Honors Society, “Force for Good” club and art club.
As a sophomore, and junior, she was a member of her school’s basketball team.
In her junior year, she was Class of 2024 treasurer and a community blood drive volunteer.
Miss Dawes has worked at the Holiday Inn Express as a banquet server since the start of her junior year.
Upon graduating in the spring of 2024, she plans to attend college to seek a degree in either psychology or sonography. Her eventual career goal is to become either an ultrasound technician or a child psychologist, working for a mission organization, such as Bridge of Hope or Helping Hands for Single Moms.
Miss Towanda
Katherine West, representing Towanda High School, is the daughter of Deborah and Kevin West of Wysox.
All four years of high school, Miss West was Class of 2023 secretary; a member of student council; and the K-dettes marching band front dance team (captain as a junior and senior, four-year letterman award).
She studied dance from the age of three through 12th grade at the Pat Haggerty School of Dance in Sayre, was on its competition dance team winning multiple awards in solo, duet, trio and group dances and taught jazz and tap as a volunteer student teacher every Saturday morning during high school..
As a freshman, junior, and senior, she was on honor roll, was an instructor for the Towanda Area K-dette youth dance clinic and as a freshman, sophomore, and senior was a Child Hunger Outreach Partners volunteer.
As a sophomore, Miss West was on the golf team, lettered and received the “Golf Grind” award; as a sophomore and junior was a camp counselor for Towanda Area School District sixth graders; and as a junior was on the Homecoming court, prom committee, and Future Business Leaders of America and through the Rotary Youth Exchange Virtual Program had weekly Zoom meetings in the summer with a girl from Italy.
As a senior, she was on the homecoming and yearbook committees and Students Against Destructive Decisions; participated in the senior school play; was second runner-up in the Bradford-Sullivan Counties Outstanding Young Woman Program and was chosen a Universal Dance Association All-American and invited to participate in parades or special occasions in Honolulu, London, or Orlando, Florida.
Miss West has worked as a waitress at Woody’s Ale House & Grille, part-time, on weeknights and weekends, as a sophomore, junior and senior.
This fall after graduation, she plans to attend West Virginia University in Morgantown and major in Elementary Education/Early Childhood Special Education with a minor in Dance. Her goals are to be a first grade teacher and to open her own dance studio.
Miss Troy
Gabrielle Lathrop, representing Troy Area High School, is the daughter of Roger and Ginger Lathrop of Millerton and will be a high school senior this fall.
As a freshman, sophomore, and junior, Miss Lathrop sang alto in both the school concert choir and the chamber choir. She was the concert choir’s librarian all three years and president as a junior, attended county choir as a sophomore and junior and made district choir as a sophomore.
She played baritone saxophone in the concert band all three years and in marching band as a freshman and sophomore and was drum major as a junior and will be as a senior. Miss Lathrop was chosen for the county band festival, regional band, district band and district jazz band as a junior.
From her freshman through her junior years, she was a drama club member, earning larger roles in each year’s school musical and serving as vice president as a sophomore and junior.
Those same three years, Miss Lathrop was a member of the environmental club and threw javelin, shot put, and discus as a member of the track and field team. She lettered as a freshman, sophomore and junior, ran the 100-meter race as a sophomore and junior and was named co-captain of the throwers.
She served as Class of 2024 president as a freshman and sophomore and was inducted into the National Honor Society as a junior.
For the past three years, Miss Lathrop has worked for In His Service Catering, preparing, serving, and cleaning up for wedding events. She regularly dog-sits for her neighbors and family when they are away. This summer she is babysitting for a family several days a week.
In addition to her other activities, her hobby is raising chickens: she’s cared for her own flock since third grade.
After high school, she plans to attend a four-year college to study English with an interest in pre-law. Future careers she’s considering include attorney, English teacher or professor, or work in the communications field.
Miss Warrior Run
Emma Podobinski, representing Warrior Run High School, is the daughter of Emily Ayers of Watsontown and Michael Podobinski of Clarks Summit.
All four years of high school, Miss Podobinski was on distinguished honor roll; Class of 2023 president; member of student council, school concert choir (vice president as a sophomore, president as a senior); took weekly piano and voice lessons at “Music is the Balm” music studio; participated in school musicals and theater productions with leading and supporting roles; and was an active member of the Community Mennonite Fellowship Church youth group worship leader as a junior and senior.
She was a member of the drama club as a freshman, historian as a sophomore and vice president as a junior.
As a junior and senior, Miss Podobinski was on the National Honor Society and the junior varsity golf team and as a senior was a member of the Spanish club and on Homecoming court.
In 2021, on a weeklong mission trip with her church youth group, she helped clean and repair the Gator Wilderness Camp School in Florida after a major storm and was chosen to lead worship. For the 2022 mission trip, she traveled with the group to Chicago to help several Restoration Ministries, Chicago Prison Land Outreach, and Feed My Lambs Ministry.
In the summer of 2022, Miss Podobinski worked as a senior camp counselor at Camp Good News in Northumberland and was also employed as a junior and senior as a part-time cashier at Old Navy in Muncy.
She is the owner of an online storefront on Etsy, a marketplace where she sells handmade stickers and bookmarks that she opened as a sophomore and continued to supply and manage as a junior and senior.
She enjoys golf, musical theater, singing, playing several instruments, and reading.
In the fall, she plans to attend Houghton University in Houghton, New York and major in communications with an emphasis on integrated marketing, and a minor in literature. Her career goal is to work for a publishing company, creating marketing materials to promote new book releases and graphic design skills learned in her major to make visually appealing book advertisements.
Miss Wellsboro
Piper Boyce, representing Wellsboro Area High School, is the daughter of Holly Northrop of Wellsboro and Scot Boyce, also of Wellsboro.
All four years of high school, Miss Boyce was a football cheerleader (Most Valuable Player award as a freshman and a senior; co-captain as a senior).
As a freshman, junior and senior, she was a basketball cheerleader and as a sophomore, junior and senior, a member of the Emerald Gems color guard (majorette as a junior and majorette captain as a senior).
Miss Boyce was on honor roll as a sophomore, and distinguished honor roll as a junior; was on the yearbook committee and awarded the Paul Janeski Memorial Award for Art as a junior; was a member of the drama club as a sophomore and junior; and, as a freshman and sophomore was a member of the track and field team, throwing shot put, javelin, and discus.
As a senior, she volunteered to paint murals at the Active Living Center on Queen Street.
Miss Boyce worked at the Red Skillet Restaurant as a sophomore and at the Penn Wells Lodge as a pool attendant as a junior and senior.
Her hobbies include baking with her grandmother, painting, reading, coloring, drawing, doing puzzles, stargazing, and advancing her baton skills.
After graduation, she plans to attend Mansfield University and major in radiologic technology. Her career goal is to become a radiology technician.
Miss Williamson
Lena Lewis, representing Williamson High School, is the daughter of Diana Lewis of Lawrenceville and Mike Lewis, deceased.
All four years of high school, Miss Lewis was on honor roll (high honors as a freshman, sophomore and junior); on her school’s varsity basketball team (four-year letterman) and was a student council member (secretary as a sophomore, president as a junior, Region G student representative on the Pennsylvania Association of Student Councils Executive Board as a junior and senior).
She was Class of 2023 treasurer and a history club member as a senior, and as a junior was inducted into the National Honor Society and was treasurer as a senior.
As a senior, Miss Lewis a volunteer one to two hours a day, four days a week at the RB Walter Elementary School in Tioga and, as a freshman, sophomore and junior, volunteered at Clark Wood Elementary School’s track and field day.
Her freshman year, she was an altar server, helping the priest during Mass.
Miss Lewis was employed at Rotsell’s Family Restaurant in Lawrenceville for a year between her sophomore and junior years.
After graduation, she plans to attend Shippensburg University, majoring in exercise and human science. Her career goals are to become a physical therapist and then a sports medicine doctor.
Miss Wyalusing
Elana Jennings, representing Wyalusing Valley High School, is the daughter of Brandy and David Jennings of Wyalusing.
During all four years of high school, Miss Jennings was a member of the school soccer and basketball teams.
As a freshman and sophomore, she was on the volleyball team; as a sophomore was a cheerleader; and as a freshman was on the track and field team.
She volunteered for highway cleanup as a sophomore; and, as a freshman helped clean up homes affected by a flood that came through the Rome, Pa. area.
Miss Jennings began working at Pine Cradle Lake in Rome, Pa. during the summer before her junior year.
This fall, she plans to attend the Pennsylvania College of Technology in Williamsport, majoring in business administration. Her career goal is to be a hair stylist and own her own business.