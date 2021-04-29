The goal of the Gene Capaldi Lens on Litter Photo Contest, presented by the Pennsylvania Resources Council, is not to glorify litter but to bring awareness to the problem of litter across the Commonwealth. By using your camera to identify the worst or most unusual examples of litter in your Pennsylvania community, you can do your part to help celebrate Earth Day 2021. Other ways to celebrate Earth Day can be found at https://www.earthday.org/earth-day-2021/.
The Lens on Litter Photo Contest offers a top prize of $500 in both adult and student categories, and each second place receiving $250 and third place $100. The contest is open to amateur photographers only.
Entries will be judged on: anti-litter message, originality, photographic technique, quality of photo, originality of title and severity of the litter.
The deadline for entries is Oct. 31. Photos must be taken in Pennsylvania.
Send entries (limit five per person, no smaller than four- by six-inches and no bigger than eight- by 10-inches) to the Pennsylvania Resources Council, 3606 Providence Road, Newtown Square, PA 19073. Send high-resolution digital entries to lensonlitter@prc.org.
All entries (including digital) must include: entrant’s name, address, email, phone number, title of photo, location of litter site and how you learned of the contest. For student submissions, age, grade and school name must also be provided.
Questions may be directed to lensonlitter@prc.org and additional information, an online entry form, previous winners and sponsorship opportunities can be found at https://prc.org/programs/projects/lens-litter/.