Park Naturalist Bob Edkin at Leonard Harrison State Park at 4797 PA-660, Wellsboro is offering free in-person and virtual programs.
Canyon Wildlife
“Wednesdays with Canyon Wildlife” is a reoccurring series of free 30-minute virtual programs from noon to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, July 7 and 21, Aug. 4 and Sept. 1. Each program will feature information about an animal that calls the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon home, such as bald eagles, river otters, hellbenders and rattlesnakes. Registration is required.
Trout Fishing
This Thursday, June 24 from 5:30 until 6 p.m. will be the free 30-minute virtual program “Trout Fishing in Warm Water.” Join Park Naturalist Bob Edkin to learn how water temperatures affect wild trout in this region, and how anglers can change their fishing habits to protect this resource. Registration is required.
Tree Identification
This Saturday, June 26, from 10 to 11 a.m. is the free, in-person “Tree Identification Walk.” Meet Park Naturalist Bob Edkin at 10 a.m. at the Leonard Harrison State Park office at 4797 PA-660, Wellsboro to go on a short, leisurely half mile walk around the park while learning how to identify common trees by their leaves and bark. Wear sturdy footwear. Registration is not required.
Intro to Fly Fishing
On Saturday, July 10 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Park Naturalist Bob Edkin is hosting the free, in-person “Introduction to Fly Fishing” for those interested in learning more about this sport. During the program, he will teach fly-fishing basics, including selecting a rod and tackle and the types of flies to use, along with a brief introduction to casting. The program will be at the Schloder Pavilion behind the park office. Registration is required.
Registration
To register to receive a link to the free virtual programs and/or to reserve a fly fishing spot, visit https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/leonard_harrison_state_park#.YLuHJflKi70. If there is a problem with registering online or for more information, call 570-724-3061 or email redkin@pa.gov.