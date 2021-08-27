The Hills Creek State Park Complex announced Wednesday, Aug. 25 that Leonard Harrison State Park at 4797 PA-660, Wellsboro will remain closed into next week.
PennDOT has received the necessary emergency permits and will begin work on Monday, Aug. 30 to replace the culvert that was washed out by fast-moving flood waters with a new 72-inch pipe and repair the damage done by heavy rains to the section of State Route 660 that leads to the park entrance. It is anticipated that the work will be completed next week and Leonard Harrison will be reopened to the public for Labor Day weekend.
The park, located 10 miles from Wellsboro, was closed on Thursday, Aug. 19 due to the storm damage done to Route 660.
Prior to the reopening of Leonard Harrison, those who want to visit the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon can go to Colton Point State Park at 927 Colton Road, Wellsboro. It is open and sits on the canyon's west rim.
Questions? Call the Hills Creek State Park office at 570-724-4246.