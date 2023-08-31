This Friday, Sept. 1, Leonard Harrison State Park at 4797 PA-660, Wellsboro, will be open to visitors for the first time since it was closed to the public on May 15 so key infrastructure improvements could be made.
According to Hills Creek State Park Complex Park Operations Manager Benjamin Stone of the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Bureau of State Parks, “There is still a lot to do between now and Friday.”
Paving of the main parking areas started on Monday, Aug. 21 with the topcoat applied beginning Monday, Aug. 28. The restrooms and main parking areas will be open to visitors on Friday. Landscaping will be ongoing throughout September, with specific grass mixes and tree plantings planned.
“We will get visitors to the overlooks, including the spectacular Pennsylvania Grand Canyon East Rim Overlook,” said Hills Creek State Park park operations manager Benjamin Stone.
Visitors will be able to utilize the Overlook Trail as well as the Turkey Path that connects the park to the Pine Creek Rail Trail.
The campground has remained open with existing reservations honored but no new reservations taken. “On Friday, the campground will begin accepting new reservations,” Stone said.
An electric vehicle charging area will be installed in the new parking lot with space for four electric vehicles as part of a statewide initiative to support EV infrastructure in state parks and forests.
Construction will still be happening, with small areas being temporarily closed. The pavilion and lower day-use area will be off limits for a while.
The Leonard Harrison State Park Visitor Center, which will include a renovated exhibit hall, retail shopping area and outdoor seating, will not open until next spring.
“While Leonard Harrison has been closed, we’ve seen visitor traffic increase by 60% at Colton Point State Park,” said Stone. Colton Point on the western rim of the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon has five overlook areas and is an alternative spot to enjoy views of the Pine Creek Gorge.
“We are excited about this infrastructure improvement project and are looking forward to the public’s reaction to the changes that have been made and the others that will be,” Stone said. “We appreciate everyone’s patience and support.”