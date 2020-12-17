Dear santa
I wold love to know how meny elfs you have and take care of. thak you for coming every year. Can I plece have a cute stuf animal hamster and a soft dog swetr I also like a very soft butterfly. plese
Love
Nadia
Dear Santa,
I love you so much I cold stay with you al day at the North Pole for ever. I want airpods and I want a hamster and I want a stuft anumaol tha is a yonycorn
Love,
Maddie
I want a ginepig
Dear Santa
I wont a Bumblebe that turns into an army Jeep
Farm,
Rohan
Dear Santa,
how are you doing Santa? Thank you for all the presents. For Christmas may I please have a two wheel scooter and four omg dolls? or friend
Love
Chelsie
Dear Santa,
How is miss clause dowing? what is yore favorite rane dere? This year I wont a airpods and iphone 11 plese.
Form
McKenzie
Dear Santa,
how are the reindeed? What is your favorite year how is miss Clause? thank you for the present. I want this for Christmas a pikne pop and lot and a stuft animal dog and get a American girl doll and airpods.
Love
Kenneri
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the presents. Santa this year I whis I have little stuffed animal mare animal and slime and that is ot hat I want
Love
Maura
Dear Santa
Thank you for giving me a grocery store by the waye wut is your real name? What are Bell Lilly snowflake up to? Wat I wot for christmas I would like a baby doll that look real and a cafe Barbie and I would like airpods and a intendoswitch and I would like a swag set with brothers and sisters and dady that is wut I wot for christmas.
Love,
Emma
Dear Santa,
What is it like in the north pole? How is violet? Now it is time to do my christmas list. First thing, I wat a computer. And a four wheeler. And a nerf gun. And toys I wat. And one more queshnd how are the elves?
from
Mila
Dear Santa
Thank you for u the presins lst yer This yer i wont a i fone eleven and airpods and one chwowo that is black and white and I wont a Hamsters. i wont twe of them.
frume
Makynlee