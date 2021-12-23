Mr. Wright’s Class

Dear Santa,

I want a lol toy reveille because i never have one before. From,

Xarlie

Dear Santa,

I would like a real fluffy because they are cute. From,

Amelia

Dear Santa,

I would love to get a gun for christmas so I can hunt more, I ben gud this year to my bruther. Love,

Isaac

Dear Santa,

I would love to get a ifone so i can fastem. I ben good this year.

Unsigned

Dear Santa,

I want a real baby cat that like like my cat Ace. and I want a hover-bored and a ps5 and a time travel thing and myne craft toys a fnf toys and among us toy, I love you Santa.

From,

Jaxon

I also want candy for being good, love Jaxon, I love you santa.

Dear Santa,

I would love ton get a big pop it, I am good. From,

David

Dear Santa,

I would like a real Voltron because i love to save things. And I love Voltron, And a optimus prime side and bumble bee. You can give me tiny cole toy but no more presents,

From,

Theo

Have a good christmas,

Dear Santa,

I would love to getty a now doll with a bib and bottle I love dolls and I think that i ben good i helped the girl in second grade she was lonely and she did not have fun.

Sincerely,

Shiloh Stiehl

Dear Santa,

I love christmas I will have a good christmas, I want a new monster because it smart. And i ben good this year and i want a new handlebar for my bike because. I also want a baseball im a good boy.

Sincerely,

Cavyn

Dear Santa,

I want a animal for christmas so i have another pet to play with. BEcause I have four pets and I only like playing with one. And i want two play with but first i have to get them along. I think that will be easy.

From,

Aerilyn

Mrs. Harman's Class

Dear Santa,

How are you doing and mrs, claus? Can I please have a pop its and the ball all tutus should be pink? Thank you.

Sincerely,

Gabby

Dear Santa,

How are you Santa. This yer please bring me a pokemon and a xbox for krismas, how is your family?

Luv,

Levi

Dear Santa,

How are you doing and the elfs? And by the way when you come t my home can you please bring me some toys for christmas? Thank you Santa and a have good trip.

Love,

Kloe

Dear Santa,

How you doing my good buddy? Yeah i no all these letters are coming in you mail but luckily you can do them all at once. May i please have a mickel jackson figure. And a nontodo switch. And a foxy shirt from five nighits at freddeys. Have a good trip.

Love,

Jackson

Dear Santa,

How are you doing?Sorry to bother you are probably really busy. But i was wondering if that when you are dropping off toys cood you please dropp off a pokemon charzard booster box. Sicerly,

Kason

Dear Santa,

How are you and the elfs? I now you might be busy but please bring me mini drone, a art kit and a kid size dirt bike, oh lso watch out for owls.

Your friend,

River

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? Will please come to my house. May you please bring me a rc car? Have good trip and dont hit nothing.

Your friend,

Lucas

Dear Santa,

How is every body at the north pole? Can you please get me a pac of pokemon rare cards and a remote control car that is medium size? Be safe.

Sincerely,

Hayden

Dear Santa,

How are you and the elves? I know you mite be a little bit busy but can i ask you something please may i have a new lol, ipad and a xbox1.

Drive safely

Love Lillith

Dear Santa,

I now you are busy with getting the toys ready for christmas so may i please get a nerf gun, pokemon, and a ninentdo switch controller? Hope you have a great time.

Love, Logan

Dear Santa,

How are you? Please bring me presents. I would like a new nerf gun, a RC car, and a new backpack. Have fun delivering presents and i hope you have a great trip.

Sincerely,

Raymond