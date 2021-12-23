Mr. Wright’s Class
Dear Santa,
I want a lol toy reveille because i never have one before. From,
Xarlie
Dear Santa,
I would like a real fluffy because they are cute. From,
Amelia
Dear Santa,
I would love to get a gun for christmas so I can hunt more, I ben gud this year to my bruther. Love,
Isaac
Dear Santa,
I would love to get a ifone so i can fastem. I ben good this year.
Unsigned
Dear Santa,
I want a real baby cat that like like my cat Ace. and I want a hover-bored and a ps5 and a time travel thing and myne craft toys a fnf toys and among us toy, I love you Santa.
From,
Jaxon
I also want candy for being good, love Jaxon, I love you santa.
Dear Santa,
I would love ton get a big pop it, I am good. From,
David
Dear Santa,
I would like a real Voltron because i love to save things. And I love Voltron, And a optimus prime side and bumble bee. You can give me tiny cole toy but no more presents,
From,
Theo
Have a good christmas,
Dear Santa,
I would love to getty a now doll with a bib and bottle I love dolls and I think that i ben good i helped the girl in second grade she was lonely and she did not have fun.
Sincerely,
Shiloh Stiehl
Dear Santa,
I love christmas I will have a good christmas, I want a new monster because it smart. And i ben good this year and i want a new handlebar for my bike because. I also want a baseball im a good boy.
Sincerely,
Cavyn
Dear Santa,
I want a animal for christmas so i have another pet to play with. BEcause I have four pets and I only like playing with one. And i want two play with but first i have to get them along. I think that will be easy.
From,
Aerilyn
Mrs. Harman's Class
Dear Santa,
How are you doing and mrs, claus? Can I please have a pop its and the ball all tutus should be pink? Thank you.
Sincerely,
Gabby
Dear Santa,
How are you Santa. This yer please bring me a pokemon and a xbox for krismas, how is your family?
Luv,
Levi
Dear Santa,
How are you doing and the elfs? And by the way when you come t my home can you please bring me some toys for christmas? Thank you Santa and a have good trip.
Love,
Kloe
Dear Santa,
How you doing my good buddy? Yeah i no all these letters are coming in you mail but luckily you can do them all at once. May i please have a mickel jackson figure. And a nontodo switch. And a foxy shirt from five nighits at freddeys. Have a good trip.
Love,
Jackson
Dear Santa,
How are you doing?Sorry to bother you are probably really busy. But i was wondering if that when you are dropping off toys cood you please dropp off a pokemon charzard booster box. Sicerly,
Kason
Dear Santa,
How are you and the elfs? I now you might be busy but please bring me mini drone, a art kit and a kid size dirt bike, oh lso watch out for owls.
Your friend,
River
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? Will please come to my house. May you please bring me a rc car? Have good trip and dont hit nothing.
Your friend,
Lucas
Dear Santa,
How is every body at the north pole? Can you please get me a pac of pokemon rare cards and a remote control car that is medium size? Be safe.
Sincerely,
Hayden
Dear Santa,
How are you and the elves? I know you mite be a little bit busy but can i ask you something please may i have a new lol, ipad and a xbox1.
Drive safely
Love Lillith
Dear Santa,
I now you are busy with getting the toys ready for christmas so may i please get a nerf gun, pokemon, and a ninentdo switch controller? Hope you have a great time.
Love, Logan
Dear Santa,
How are you? Please bring me presents. I would like a new nerf gun, a RC car, and a new backpack. Have fun delivering presents and i hope you have a great trip.
Sincerely,
Raymond