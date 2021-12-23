Letters to Santa

Mrs. Hulslander's Class

Dear Santa,

How are you? For Christmas may I have a American girl doll and a happy life and how are your reindeer? And can I have a pet cat but a stuffed animal I love the gifts that you give to me and my sister. And the other childern can I have a puppy with a white coller and sparkers on its coller how are the elves doing I hope they are bery good I am being nice and good. I hope I am on your good/nice list I love you you make me happy Santa. Love,

Amelia

Dear Santa,

I hope it is going good in the Noth pole. What I want is a black cat. I hope you have a good Christmas. Love,

Madi Madi

Dear Santa,

How are you? I went on the Polar expres Santa. It was realy fun. Have a great Christmas Santa. May I please have a toy baby snake. Love,

Santa Ethan

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? For Christmas may I have a unicorn and a wand. How are your reindeer doing? I am ready for Christmas. I love you and your reindeer to. How is Mrs. Claus doing? I love your whole Family. How do your reindeer fly. Do you have a mack stary. Love,

Ivy

Dear Santa,

How are you? How are your raindeer? Christmas is coming. I love Christmas. How is everything? Can I have a hatchet sharpener for Christmas? Love,

Jacob

Dear Santa,

How are you? If you thouch an Elf on the shelf will it not come back or will it die? For Christmas may I have a Minecraft toy. How does your sled fly? And why do you wait until we are asleep? Is Rudolf real? How old are you? Love,

Michale

Dear Santa,

How are you> How are your randear? How is Dashr? How are the elvs? For Christmas May I have a puppy please and thank you. Love,

Cecelia

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? How are your reindeer doing? For Christmas I want gift card. How are your elf? I will be good all year I will make you milk and cookies. Please do not give me coal. Love,

Penelope

Dear Santa,

How are you? I hope you are good. For Christmas May I have a white puppy with cerley hair and stella is her name? have a good tie working on toy’s and looking at your list. And one things is the red nosed raindeer real? I’ve always wanted to know. Have a nice Christmas and a happy new year. Love,

Madilyn

Dear Santa,

How are you? How do your reindeer fly. For Christmas may I have Little Metal tractors. What food do you eat. I think cookies ad milk? Love,

Waylon

Dear Santa,

How are you? For Christmas may I have toy swards. May I have a toy bow and arrow, toy body armor, camo armor, toy samor sword and how is Rudolf? Dear santa guess what my mom is coming home!

Love,

Brody

Dear Santa,

How are you? For Christmas may I have a American girl doll? How is ellie and fred the elf doing? How do your reindeer fly? How is your reindeer? I have been good this year. I have been kind in school to. I have made a new friend. Do you know that we always pray before we open gifts. We always make chitamas stuff in school. Do you have a telescope to watch us? I hope you have a very good year. Love,

Brinley

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa. How are you? You are my favorite. For chrismas may I have a monster truck rc car and a semi truck rc car. Love,

Jake