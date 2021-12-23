Letters to Santa

Mrs. Route's Class

Dear Santa,

How’s the reindeer and the elves? I would like a Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Indominus Rex. And a endoraptor too. Don’t forget my grandma and my mom and my aunt and uncle. Merry Christmas!

Ryker Tokarz age 7

Dear Santa,

I hope that you and Mrs. Clause have a happy Christmas and satan please can I have a Minecraft set and please git my mom elephant earrings your friend

Calden West age 8

Dear Santa,

How are your reindeer do they eat candy canes? I love you. Can you please bring me a hover board and a mott cycle battery? Thank you can you bring my mom something? I love you.

Brodle Chase age 7

Dear Santa,

How is Mr.s Clause doing? My mom I love so much she wants a new table tplease. This is 1 of the things I want a x box please. From

Bently Nzol age 8

Dear Santa,

Please get my sister for Christmas. My sister has a hard time writing and don’t forgit my mom and my dad and my babe. I would like a Jurassic world camp cretaceous comp colossal carnoturus. Your Friend.

Lincold Harzinski Age 7

Dear Santa,

How are you and the reindeer all I want for Christmas is to see my dad. Love

Kali Keleher age 7

Dear Santa,

How is Mrs Clause an how are you can you get my mom a x box please and can I please have a ice cream set and a fluffy diary. Thank you,

Sophia Stettler age 7

Dear Santa,

How is it in North Pole? and how are the raindeer and mrs clause and the elves? I love Christmas I hope you do to! Can you pease get my mom a neckless that has a E on it? Can I please have a blue controller for the PSH2 Thank you!

Jude Pelosa, age: 8

Dear Santa,

You are nice would you my sister Ashley a Guinea Pig? If you could get me a paw patrol airplane your friend

Paisley Chilson age 8

Dear Santa,

How is everyone doing. My sister wants a dog for Christmas. My mom wants books. Max wants books. Daddy wants hunting stuff. I want a turtle with a baby turtle with it. Love

Juliette Kriner, age 7

Dear Santa,

You sound pretty nice. I want to get paisley a guinea pig. Can I have a big tedd bears? Your Friend,

Katrina Sherman age 7

Dear santa,

Thank you santa for all you do santa. love you santa. You are the best. Christmas is the best year. I want a masasaurus . by your friend,

Luis Roblero age 7

Dear Santa,

I was Hoping if you could get my mom a neckless that says love is a family forever. Oh and I love Christmas!!! Because I love seeing joy in hearts. LOVE your Friend

Hunter Patt! Age 7

Dear Santa,

How are you? All iwant for Christmas is a car for my mom. She really neads one. Thank you. And for me all I want is a new phone. I hope you have a good Christmas good bye. Your friend,

Willow Wilson age 7

Dear Santa,

How is Mr. Clos and the raindeer doing? Oh and don’t forget to get my sister a magic mixie oh and me to and I want a baby yoda stuft animal some nice macrane earring’s for my mom and my dad some tools he doesn’t have. Love your friend,

Wesley Seymour age 7

Dear Santa,

I hope that the reindeer are doing good. I hope that Mr.s Clause is doing good. I hope that your are doing good Santa. Santa I want an I phone 12. Your friend,

Aralyn Weiskopff age 7

Dear Santa,

I love the makeup kit that you gave me! How are you and mrs. Clus doing? Oh and I love Christmas oh and pleace get me a large Narwhal stuF animal. Your friend,

Skular Wivell Age 7

Mrs. Calkins' Class

Dear Santa,

Can I ples have a have bord plato kitchen set and donuts dogy sine? How is the North pole? I Hope you have a good Christmas. From,

Ruthann

Dear Santa,

How are you? How is Mrs. Clause? I wnt to have a jolo sivva doll and a stuffed animal and a telescope. Merry Christmas. From

Scarlett

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer I want a toy plane. I wont a phone. I wont a tablet. I hope you have a marry Christmas! From

Philip Rims

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer? can I pis have toy root? I hope you have a merry Christmas. From

Mason

Dear Santa,

How are you? How is Mrs. Clause? Merry Christmas! How are the reindeer/ May I get a lol mini? May I get a lol get? May I get a lol doll plees? From your friend

Olivia

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer? How are you? How is mrs. Clause? Iwant car toys. I want fun toys. I want plushes. From Yru friend

Broyden

Dear santa,

Are you going to drink hot chocolate wen you get back from delivering presins? Can I have a gient popit and a simple dempe and a poptob? I hope you have a merry Christmas. From,

Bria

Dear Santa,

How are you Santa? How is Mr.s Clause/ can I please have a king kodrd? Or a lizard? How are the reindeer? From,

Alex

Dear Santa,

How are you? How is mrs. Clause? How are the reindeer /can I please have a chetta notbook? Can I please have a robot baby yoda? Can I please have a baby yoda stuff? From, Your friend

Grace

Dear Santa,

I hope you have a good Christmas. Also I whud like a bike and a box full of figets and slime but not stickers. Also is gigis coming? From

Mackenzie Lee Smith

Dear Santa,

How are you? Can I have stras balls and gint popits and poptobs? I wish you a merry Christmas. From

Bristol Cleveland

Dear Santa,

Are you goging to eat cookies? Affr Christmas. Please can I have a paint set and can I have paper and colored pensls? I hope you have a good Christmas. From,

Kali

Dear Santa,

How are you? This year can I have the new pixie flying doll? can I also have a new lava lamp? one mor thing can you get me and my dad matching pjs? I wish you get some sleep before Christmas! Merry Christmas to all and to Santa. Mrs. Clause, the elves, and the reindeer a good night! From,

Sophie Bedford

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas how are you? I want a dollhouse copsetah dallol please. I hope you have a good christmasy. From,

Aurora

Dear Santa,

How are you the reindeer/ I would like 3 inportint things. Stras balls, gint popits and tanglls. I wish you a Merry Christmas. From,

Kendall Roupe

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer /I hope thay are good. Whut I whant for Christmas is a wwe toho cena toy. And a WWe Brock Lesnar toy. A Godzilla toy. From,

David

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer /I wunt sume barbees. I wunts sume markrs. I wunt sume stuft annamles. I wish you a Merry Christmas. From,

Danielle

Miss Griffin

Dear Santa,

May I please I’m just asking for a few things this year. Can I please have a bed set and lopop it’s? can I have a figit set and watch out for my two dogs. They are prtetiv. Can I have squish and dog toys. From,

Dawsyn AC Smith

Dear Santa,

I am happy you are really nist to my family. Be careful of my dog she is very cautious. Can I please have a lot of Jurassic Whorld toys Also can I please. And don’t forget Logan and makensie I love you. Thank you for making our home happier we love you. Could I please have power reclgr. From,

Ryan

Dear Santa,

I can’t wait for your arrival. This year I want just a few things. Please get me twenty dinosaur lego sets. This is what elf I want rosue. This is where I want the elf. To be under my bed. Rocket boots. Air balloons. From,

Morgan Fuller

Dear Santa,

I can’t wait for your arrival this year. Please be careful of my cats and dogs. Can I please have some slime please/ can I have some fidgets please? Lol a petalive, and a hamster/ Can I please have a chocolate pen and earrings? Merry Chitmas, From,

Amaliol

Dear Santa,

Do not leave without giving my siser something. If you see a black cat and she cumes to you please pet her. She is nice and wont hurt you. Also can you tell Rosie I miss her so much I got a doll for her I take it everywhere. From.

Rachael

Dear santa,

I cant waith for your arrival. Please can I have a puppy please. Can I have a bunny two of them can I have a phone ploes and a big box of fidgets roods. From,

Noelie

Dear Santa,

May I please have dino stuff like a dino long sleave shirts tht has blue dino’s on it, 10 dino popit’s and a dino simpie dimpie and dino PT’s and drase to be care don’t get hurt. And I love you. Hi Bro. From,

Skte Lynne Teakins

Dear Santa,

May I have a cocket shoes an an ipad, i-phone I want a skate board and 1,000 pop it’s Merry Christymas. From,

Camden

Dear Santa,

I am excited when you get here. May I please have a apple watch and slime licker. I also want a popits squish mellow. Surprise me please. A baby bunny that is alive. Can I have a sauisnu jell diary. And slime. Merry Christmas, From

Whitni

Dear Santa,

Thak you for coming! Please can I have toy dolls, LOL Famliy Doll house, and a phone? I also want markers, Hachumols, shopkins, rainbow corn, LOL houses and a Eif on the self. I want a scooter, From,

Anya Snell

Dear Santa,

Watch out for my dog, he can get a bit crazy some times. May I have more JoJo toys? I would like an American Gril Doll. Can I have a real life puppy, and some mini PoPit’s? And some more craf stuf and more books. From,

Gracie

Dear Santa,

May I have…Lego’s, a cross bow, cowboy boot’s and new snow boot’s please and thank you Santa? Please be careful of my dog. She goes nuts! Stay warm santa. See you soon, Santa! From,

Kyle

Dear Santa,

Please can I have socks, gloves and pencils. I would also like an tv and tables. The thing I would like the most is a computer! Please can you bring me these things? I have been good. From,

Harmony

Dear Santa,

I can’t wait for Christmas! Please be careful on your flight. And watch out for my kittens, they don’t like visitors. Thank you for doing thing for evreone and don’t forget about my brother. He likes little blue truck and may I have a couple things? I would like a little bag of popits a globe and a pack of sharpies and toys that look like gems. From.

Cora L. Lantz

Dear Santa,

Be careful with my dog he will jump on you and o not touch him he will pee on you. Be careful but here 3 mini popits please and different colors I like the squared pop its and I would like to have a box of legos please and slim likrs. From.

Elin

Dear Santa,

May I please have a lot of squishes? Can I please have and slime? May I please have a robot please and a baby sister. Please and a box of Popits and a wish mellow please and a pupy that is reeol pleas and one more please mee code. From,

Ashlyn

Dear Santa,

Remember all things normal year? my dogs are ugefren! Please can I have a nerf gun I want one electric scooter one more, pietoy I hope you don’t get caught when you are getting to shedk presents. From,

Jaxson Wilcox

Dear Santa,

I can tait for your arrival@ be careful I don’t have a chimney I want a book for Christmas I also want a water gun. I want a stuffed animal and a box of legos. From,

Stephen

Dear Santa,

I would like tanks army soldiers floating vehicles and toy guns I want a four wheeler with soldiers. I want a Nintendo switch charger and dinplaghes I want a small army jet. From,

Okiem

Mrs. Nickerson's Class

Dear Santa,

Heres a joke “why did the bird saw meowy Christmas?” because she was actually a cat! Please can I have aa bird!? And another year for miss moir!? And a snake!? From

Kitten Kovt

Dear Santa,

How are the raindeer are they redey for Chrisiss? Can I Pleays have American girl kichin and a giant thing of slime and a computer pleas? What did the jinjr bred man say to Roudof? You ligt up! From,

Layla

Dear Santa,

How is it going? Can I please have an action figure? Where do snow men store there munee? The Snow Bank! From,

Cameron

Dear Santa,

Ho are you and the raindeer? May I have a new dog and a cat that won’t poop in my bath tub? Thank you! Marey Christmas. From,

Hayden

Dear Santa,

How is poppy my elf doing? may I have a real kitten pleas? Can what did Rudolf say to the othf Randr? The eve ball! From,

Adyan

Dear Santa,

I love you sooo much. I would like a phone and a volcano and transformer. I lube you sooo much. From,

Elliot

Dear Santa,

How are the raindeer/ are the raindeer redey for Christmas. Can I please have a raindeer that does everything a real raindeer dus can I please have a dog for Chrismis? can I Please have a big bucket of slime? what did the jigbred say to the raindeer you light up in the dark to rodof. From.

Lainey Grace Route

Dear Santa,

How is it? Can please have some more nerf guns and a credit card and hot wheels cars and I want an electic skate board. And a phone to play fartnit pleeeeeeese? From,

Jack

Dear Santa,

How is Rudolf? I would like legos and beyblades. Have a great Christmas! From,

Brock

Dear Santa,

Wat is your favrie cookie? May I havea fish and a fisht and a 4 geer dirt bike and a phone? From,

Lukas

Dear Santa,

How is my elf please can I have a huberbord. Mini bake oven and a swetshert blankie and a science kit. Make sure you wrap it up, Christ is only in 20 days! What di the elf say to the rundeer? You Sparkle! From,

Neely

Dear Santa,

How is my elf doing? may I have some cats, phone, purfum, peekaboo, and keep mommy home from work? From,

Ariana

Dear Santa,

How are my elfs? Can I plesa have this: I want a dog plees. I also like a rebit plees. You bedr wrap it up we onlee have 20 days. From,

Carly

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer doing? This is what I want for crismis please. BMX, a side-by-side, legos and a dog. Thank you for your bisins. From,

Brooks

Dear Santa,

How are you today? May I have this for chrismas, some toys and some rolbox gifts cards. Wrap it with anything you want. From,

Jacob

Dear Santa,

How are you? My I have a kitten? I want a phowne and a toy dog. Love

Wednezday

Dear Santa,

How are you? I want an omg Doll and a LOL and xbox a computer and Merry Christas. From,

Nyla