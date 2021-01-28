Division in America needs healing
Yes, we are a very divided country and we, as a whole nation, are going to pay a price.
Just reading through the editorial page anymore won’t leave any doubt in your mind. It seems our political leaders in Washington are calling for unity, but only if you forget your own standards and now embrace ours.
Certainly you have witnessed the civil unrest that has plagued our country all summer and, most recently, our nation’s Capitol after the election. These were all acts of lawlessness, not peaceful demonstrations that some of our political leaders called them and encouraged them to continue, even after the election.
Recently, I witnessed a man walking the Main Street of Wellsboro. He carried two signs. One sign read, “COVID-19: is this God’s punishment for our sin?” and then listed some of God’s 10 Commandments. The other sign read, “Repent America for the Kingdom of Heaven is at hand. Matthew 3:2.”
If we are going to heal and recover as a nation, we need to get back to that book, The Bible, that can heal us as a nation.
Jesus was once asked, “Which is the greatest commandment?” Jesus replied, “Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart and with all thy soul and with all thy mind. This is the first and greatest commandment. The second is like unto it: thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself.”
It seems to me that the real key to healing as a nation is found in our Savior’s words, “love thy neighbor as thyself” and the study of His word.
Hank Koch
Gaines
Vaccination process still being determined
On behalf of our hospitals and health care systems, we appreciate the added COVID 19 vaccination guidance released Jan. 19 by the Commonwealth Department of Health. Many more in our communities – those 65 years old and above, and those with elevated body mass index or certain key conditions — were now added to the highest priority group.
We agree the groups identified are key for limiting COVID 19 spread and harm. However, we simply do not have adequate vaccine supplies or clear notification of when and how much is coming to be able to meet this new, much larger group who can benefit.
Our health care sites and systems will need to continue to prioritize those seeking vaccination, identifying the most vulnerable in their area to serve first and to optimize impact during this time of short supply. That means many requests for vaccination will not be met in the next days to weeks, and this is not from a lack of desire.
We want to and we will help but also ensure the public understands the realities. This is the best way to avoid confusion, disappointment or lack of trust. Having as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible serves all of us well.
We also remind all – no matter what your health status is or if you have been vaccinated yet – please continue ongoing personal vigilance with masking, distancing, hygiene, and no congregation outside of your household to curtail transmission.
Southwestern PA Regional CMO Consortium
Find non-biased source for news analysis
Do you want to know what really happened when the mob stormed the National Capitol? From the mob’s point of view? Minute by minute? Told by the participants’ internet postings? As the events were occurring? Without media bias or analysis? There is a way to do this.
Google: propublica what parler saw
FYI: ProPublica is a non-profit, independent investigative journalism site which allows viewers and other publications to use their materials free of charge and without copyright restrictions.
Robert H. Wooley
Mansfield
Thoughts on judicial reform, gerrymandering
Gerrymandering, in its simplest form, is just another form of the strong doing what they want to keep the weak down.
Gerrymandering shares the same goals as the Jim Crow laws of the post-Civil War era, ie don’t let them vote.
The current method of choice is through the underhanded efforts employed by elected officials (both parties) to draw district lines to benefit themselves or to disadvantage their opponents. Then, through the use of lies plus smoke and mirrors, hide this from the voters.
The latest gerrymandering effort is the current one to change the judicial districts and the Pennsylvania Constitution. This could allow the possibility of perpetual judicial redistricting. Judges are already elected by the people and subject to recall votes by the people. What I see is the underlying, unspoken message that judges could be accountable to the legislature by redistrict them.
Our government consists of three co-equal branches, and any time one of those branches meddles with another, it’s usually to usurp power or for revenge. I have not seen one good reason to change the status quo. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.
An independent judiciary has an obligation to be non-partisan and is required to be independent of the other two branches. This same requirement is also incumbent on the other two branches. A judge must rule solely on the law and our Constitution and not play favorites.
I find it strange that the legislature has been keeping quiet on this and is only now presenting it after they have already taken more than one vote. It should be evident that the referendum vote is planned during a primary election where independents and third party voters don’t turn out, as they think they can’t vote and have no say in a Constitutional change. Another sneak attack.
So I am back to the question: is this to gain power over the judiciary or is it revenge or is there an actual reason? We deserve to know. Keep in mind the legislature will retain the power to redistrict at a future date and redistricting will always be subject to gerrymandering
Finally, the legislators cannot get this passed and change the Constitution without our consent. Do not allow the referendum to pass for the sake of an independent judiciary.
This is not a Democratic or Republican issue; this is “the peoples” issue. The government works for us, not the other way around.
Wayne Gray
Wellsboro