Libertarians from around Tioga County gathered at Woodland Park in Wellsboro on Wednesday, July 28, to hold their annual meeting and nominate candidates for the municipal elections. By the end of the evening, bylaws were updated, new officers were elected, candidates were nominated and the group had formally endorsed a Congressional candidate.
Roger Easton, of Westfield was elected chair of the Libertarian Party of Tioga County.
“I’m looking forward to helping build the Libertarian Party in our county,” said Easton.
“We’ve seen an increase in interest in the county affiliates, including Tioga County, thanks to outreach by the Libertarian Party of Pennsylvania,” said Liz Terwilliger, Libertarian candidate for U.S. House of Representatives. “It’s exciting to be a part of this period of growth!”
The group formally endorsed Terwilliger’s 2022 candidacy for U.S. House of Representatives.
“I truly appreciate your support,” said Terwilliger. “I’m looking forward to continuing to work with the people of Tioga County. The voters in the 12th District have been taken for granted. We deserve better. We deserve to be represented in Washington, to be listened to. The people deserve a representative who will put their concerns above party politics.”
The Libertarian Party of Tioga County meets on the third Tuesday of each month. The next meeting is scheduled for Aug. 16 at 7 p.m. Find more information at lppa.org/tioga.