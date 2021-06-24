The 20th annual Liberty Blockhouse Festival will be held Saturday and Sunday, June 26 and 27 at the Liberty Ball Park in downtown Liberty. There is no admission fee. Events start at 10 a.m.
Saturday’s events include a chicken barbecue, food booths, games, vendors, pie baking contest, kids scavenger hunt, relay and duck races, Hatchet House, dunk tank, volleyball and corn hole tournaments, and a performance by Jacobi Falls, a bluegrass band, from 5-8 p.m..
Entries for the pie baking contest can be dropped off between 9 a.m. and noon. Register for the corn hole tournament at 10 a.m. and the volleyball tournament at 1 p.m.
The Little Miss Liberty Pageant is 3:30 p.m. Pie contest winners are announced at 1 p.m., after which pies will be auctioned. Raffle winners will be announced at 7 p.m.
The Hatchet House is open from 3-8 p.m.
Sunday’s events include a bike race, ham dinner, community worship service, tractor show, variety show, basketball tournament and kids demolition derby.Registration for the bike race is 8-8:45 a.m. with the race starting at 9 a.m. The ham dinner starts at 11 a.m., and the talent show at 1 p.m.
All proceeds go back to the community. Find it on Facebook at Liberty Blockhouse Festival Inc. and on Instagram.