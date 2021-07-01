Awards were presented to sixth grade students at Liberty Elementary School during a recognition ceremony on Friday, June 4.

Award recipients are:

  • Principal’s Award — Kendall Graham and Jonathan Kieser
  • Citizenship Award — Adalyne Yungwirth and Kolton Alexander
  • LAPAT Award — Karrina Alvarez
  • English Language Arts — Lena Mack
  • Mathematics — Alivia Lisowski
  • Science — Olivia Tully
  • Library — Kendall Graham and Jonathan Kieser
  • Physical Education — Adalyne Yungwirth and Parker Jackson
  • Art — Eden Forgeng and Silas Boiywo
  • Instrumental — Adalyne Yungwirth and Silas Boiywo
  • Music — Kendall Graham and Parker Jackson
  • Presidential Academic Achievement Award — Kolton Alexander, Eden Forgeng, Jonathan Kieser, Kendall Graham, Alivia Lisowski, Olivia Tully and Adalyne Yungwirth
  • Student Council — Silas Boiywo, Eden Forgeng, Kendall Graham, Alivia Lisowski, Adalyne Yungwirth
  • Flag Caretakers — Madelyn Cook, Richard Foreman, Olivia Tully

