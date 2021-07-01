Awards were presented to sixth grade students at Liberty Elementary School during a recognition ceremony on Friday, June 4.
Award recipients are:
- Principal’s Award — Kendall Graham and Jonathan Kieser
- Citizenship Award — Adalyne Yungwirth and Kolton Alexander
- LAPAT Award — Karrina Alvarez
- English Language Arts — Lena Mack
- Mathematics — Alivia Lisowski
- Science — Olivia Tully
- Library — Kendall Graham and Jonathan Kieser
- Physical Education — Adalyne Yungwirth and Parker Jackson
- Art — Eden Forgeng and Silas Boiywo
- Instrumental — Adalyne Yungwirth and Silas Boiywo
- Music — Kendall Graham and Parker Jackson
- Presidential Academic Achievement Award — Kolton Alexander, Eden Forgeng, Jonathan Kieser, Kendall Graham, Alivia Lisowski, Olivia Tully and Adalyne Yungwirth
- Student Council — Silas Boiywo, Eden Forgeng, Kendall Graham, Alivia Lisowski, Adalyne Yungwirth
- Flag Caretakers — Madelyn Cook, Richard Foreman, Olivia Tully