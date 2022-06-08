The Liberty Lutheran Parish Youth Group would like to thank everyone who supported, helped and came to our ice cream social. It was a huge success and thanks to everyone’s generosity, we took in over $1,000, all of which is going to the Mansfield Shoe Bank, a ministry that provides a new pair of shoes to kids in need.
The Liberty Book Club is reading “Atomic Girls” by Janet Beard for the June 20 meeting at Faye Kreger’s home. The next meeting is July 25 for the book, “A Rose in a Ditch” by Julie Henning.
The last day of school is June 9 with noon dismissal.
NP-Liberty Commencement is June 11 at 1 p.m. at Island Park in Blossburg.
Sarah Alexander, daughter of Roger and Cathleen Alexander, graduated from Penn State University in December 2021 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in animal science.
Vacation Bible School is planned for July 18-22 at Salem Lutheran Church from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Contact Judy Mitstifer for more information at 570-324-6831.