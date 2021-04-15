The Disaster Response Flood Bucket collecting has a deadline of April 18. The Upper Susquehanna Synod will pick up the Flood Buckets on April 19. The buckets will be used for flood clean-up for local flooding and Church World Service. The Liberty Lutheran Church Women are sponsoring this endeavor. Please bring your items to the church kitchen by April 18.
A big thank you goes to all the people who helped with the Easter service at Liberty Lutheran Church. Your interest and willingness made the service very successful and meaningful.
A big thank you goes to Pastor Harry Colegrove and Pastor Tom Harmic for their help with the Holy Week services in our community.
The Quilting Group meets every Friday from 9 a.m. to noon at Liberty Lutheran Church. Every quilt they make goes to charity; none of the quilts are for sale. They could use more help in every way: cutting, sewing, ironing and tieing.
Dave and Becki Thierwachter celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary on April 4. Congratulations Dave and Becki and many more.
Prayers are requested for Vivian Urban, Cecil Moyer, Ellen Route and Marilyn Norman.
Prayers are needed for the family of Bobby Miller, a long-time resident of Liberty, who recently passed away after a long illness.