North Penn-Liberty High School music department will present the musical “Moana” on March 18 and 19 at 7 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for students and free for lap children.
Amy Feaster, daughter of Chuck and Helen Feaster, a junior at North Penn-Liberty High School, qualified for district and regional band which will be performed in Wyoming Valley West. She also qualified for district and regional orchestra which will be performed in Dallastown. She will also be going to District Chorus.
Three students from North Penn-Liberty High School qualified for State Wind Ensemble: Amy Feaster, Jaclyn Nelson and Haley Ridge. This concert will be performed in Kalihari (near the water park).
Recycling is the last Saturday of every month from 9-11 a.m. We need volunteers to continue this service; call Carolyn Moyer to volunteer at 570–324–2482.
Liberty mourns the passing of Max Kimball. He was 85 years old. He was recently preceded in death by his wife Sylvia.