A Family Movie Night will be held in the Mountaintop Grace Community pavilion at 6531 Route 414, Liberty, at 8 p.m. Friday July 30. Bring chairs and/or blankets and snacks. Everyone is welcome.
The Fred Kreger reunion was held at Garron Kreger’s home with about 32 attending last Sunday, July 25. The farthest to travel was Beverly Holmes and her sister, Ruth Ann. Both are from Washington, Pa. The oldest was Dorothy Kreger, from Wellsboro.
Eleanor J. Hamilton, 93, of Wellsboro, passed away on Sunday, July 18, at UPMC Wellsboro. She was born on Nov. 23, 1927 in Liberty. She and her husband raised five children. She was a beautician and owned Eleanor’s Beauty Salon. She was a member of Friedens Lutheran Church and enjoyed painting, crocheting and crafting. Our condolences go to the family.