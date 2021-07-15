The Liberty Ballpark Playground Committee is raising money to rehabilitate the equipment. Order a turkey or ham sandwich for $6.50 by July 27 by calling 570-324-5361. The delivery date is Aug. 5.
The first community dinner since COVID will be a picnic on Wednesday, July 21 at noon at the ballpark pavilion or the borough community building in case of rain. Hot dogs, rolls, beverages and table service will be provided. Bring dish to share, if able.
The Garden Club will do a tour of Melanie Herb’s gardens in Morris to see her raised vegetable garden and flower beds. The vegetable garden is built to keep out four-legged pests and everything is within easy reach — no bending over. It is also self watering. The tour is scheduled for July 19 at 7 p.m. Meet at Liberty Lutheran at 6:30 p.m. to car pool.
Quilting continues at Liberty Lutheran every Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. It is open to all.
The Liberty Lutheran Parish is planning a picnic at Salem Lutheran Church on Sunday, July 18 following the church service. Watch the bulletin for more information.
Recycling is Saturday, July 31 at the Township Building with new hours of 9-11 a.m.