Liberty Garden Club will go on a garden tour on Monday, June 21 to the gardens of Arlene Sparks in Cogan House. We will meet to carpool at Liberty Lutheran Church at 6:30 p.m.
The Liberty Recycling service is changing the hours of operation. The new hours are from 9-11 a.m. starting in June. Liberty recycling is held on the last Saturday of each month.
The Lutheran Church Women of LLC declared last Sunday, June 13, as a not-so-national Rhubarb Sunday and served many different kinds of homemade rhubarb desserts with coffee and lemonade after the service at Friedens Church. Tables were beautifully decorated with bright blue tablecloths and vases of colorful summer flowers.
Sunday, June 20, the service will be at Liberty Lutheran Church.
June 27 is Blockhouse Festival in Liberty. There will be a community church service in the Liberty Ballpark (look for the big tent) at 10:30 a.m. A youth choir of the Liberty-area young people will present the music. If you are a youth and want to join this group, please see Mary Richert. The service will be led by Pastors Tom Harmic, of the United Methodist Churches, and Harry Colgrove, of Harvest Family Fellowship Church.
The Liberty Book Club will meet on Monday, June 21 at Ginny Shrodo’s house. The book for this month is “All the Forgivenesses” by Elizabeth Hardinger.
Liberty Lutheran Church has a food pantry on the second Thursday of every month. Kathy and Lynn Broughton are the caretakers of this project. Please pick your food between 9-11 a.m.
Mountaintop Grace Community Church (the former Oregon Hill Church) is holding Sunday Services at 10 a.m. in the pavilion at their new location on Route 414 in Liberty Township. They will continue to have the services for the summer and move into the new building soon. The pastor is Randy Martin.