Liberty Lutheran Church is collecting items for Goodies for Our Troops through all of February. Needed items list is posted at the church and the post office. Donation containers are provided at each location. February’s Noisy Offering will be given to Goodies for Our Troops. Thank you for your support.
Notice: “Souper Bowl” Sunday lunch at Liberty Lutheran Church is canceled due to the pandemic. We are looking forward to next year’s event.
A card shower is being requested for Allan Krotzer’s 90th birthday on Jan. 31. The address is 1675 Blacks Creek Road, Liberty, PA 16930.
North Penn-Liberty boys basketball team beat Mansfield last week with a score of 65-49. Brian Litzelman was high scorer for Liberty with 28 points. North Penn-Liberty girls basketball team also beat Mansfield last week. I do not know the scores.
Quilting continues every Friday from 9 to 11 a.m. at Liberty Lutheran Church. Help is always needed and welcomed. All quilts go to charity.
Bible study continues every Wednesday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Liberty Lutheran Church. Lunch at the Blockhouse Café is optional and fun after the Bible study.