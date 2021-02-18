Last Sunday was Valentine’s Day, and as people were leaving the service at Liberty Lutheran Church, they were given a filled donut with a packet of hot chocolate mix, a very nice Valentine’s treat. Also at Sunday School class, we were treated to heart-shaped cookies with pink icing.
Wednesday, Feb. 17 an Ash Wednesday community service was planned at 7 p.m. at Liberty Lutheran Church. If the weather brings us a lot more snow, the service may be canceled.
Plans are being made for a special Easter Service at Liberty Lutheran at 8:30 a.m. April 4.
If you are in Liberty, look for the purple door, (where the barber shop was). It is now a bakery, a new business in town, called Dobson’s Sips N Sweets. Stop by and have a donut or a cookie and say “Hi” to Theresa.
Please keep the following persons in prayer: Donna Bushong, Art Plaxton and Marilyn Norman.