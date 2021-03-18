If you ordered barbecue chicken from the Liberty VFW, you can pick it starting at 11 a.m. on Sunday, March 21.
Easter is coming, and we want to share the joy of an Easter egg hunt in your own backyard. All children aged preschool-sixth grade in the Liberty area are invited to participate on Saturday, April 3. Please forward the children’s names and contact information to Carolyn Moyer (lvlp16930@gmail.com or 570-324-2482) by Wednesday, March 24. An age-appropriate craft and a snack will be available and we will hide the eggs in your yard, weather permitting.
Youth, we need your help in preparing for the Easter Egg Hunt. We will meet Saturday, March 28 from 1-3 p.m. to prepare and organize the hunt. Please contact Carolyn Moyer if you can help.
A special Easter service is being planned at Liberty Lutheran with processional and special music. The service is at 8:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome.
Recycling is Saturday, March 27 from 9 a.m.-noon at the Liberty Township building on Route 414.
Prayers are needed for those in our community who are ill: Larry Kreger, Art Plaxton, Dwight Sharpe Sr. and Marilyn Norman.
Sunday, March 21 is Scout Sunday at Friedens Lutheran Church, 8:30 a.m. Cub Scout Pack 2020 will help with the service.
The Liberty Garden Club will meet on Monday, April 19 at 7 p.m. at Liberty Lutheran Church. The program will be a presentation of natural colors in foods and how they affect your diet. You are what you eat.