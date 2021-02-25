Baby Karson, a preemie, is home and doing well. His mom is so grateful for all the baby clothes, blankets, diapers and wipes she received. She is overwhelmed with the kindness you have shown her and Karson. The baby needs drive was a project by Kathy Broughton through the Liberty Food Pantry.
The Food Pantry located at Liberty Lutheran Church is doing well. We didn’t get deliveries for three weeks due to the stormy weather, but we really appreciate all the donations coming in from our church family. We have been feeding 40-50 households every month.
The Food Pantry is open from 9 a.m. to noon on the second Thursday of every month. Lynn and I are grateful for all the help we have been blessed with in getting items unpacked sorted and ready for distribution. Our families are truly grateful for all you do for them and so are we! Thank you all so much. And a heartfelt thank you to Lynn and Kathy Broughton for their continued service with the Food Pantry.
The next government food distribution day in Liberty is on Thursday, Feb. 25 at the borough building.
The Lenten season started last week with an Ash Wednesday service on Feb. 17 at Liberty Lutheran Church with Pastor Tom Harmic, Methodist Charge, and Pastor Harry Colegrove, Harvest Family Fellowship, leading the service. Pastor Harmic delivered the sermon about what it means to give your life for others, after which the imposition of ashes was administered.
Nolan Michael Alexander was born on Feb. 16 to Michael and Reilly Alexander, of Montgomery, weighing in at 7 pounds 12 ounces and 19 inches long. The proud great-grandma is Sharon Alexander.
Don’t forget recycling is 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 27 at the township building.
It looks like March is coming in like a lion, so just maybe it will go out like a lamb.