The Liberty Joint Community Vacation Bible School will be July 18-22, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at Salem Lutheran Church. Please pre-register participants (ages from 3-99) and volunteers (teens and adults) at https://www.myvbs.org/Liberty%20Community%20VBS/ or call Judy Mitstifer at 570-324-6831. Invite family and friends to Spark Studio VBS.
An organizational meeting for VBS will be held on Wednesday, June 29 at Salem at 7 p.m.
Liberty Lutheran Church will have a congregational meeting on Sunday, July 3, right after the service.
Liberty Book Club is reading “A Rose in a Ditch” by Julie Henning for the meeting on July 25.
The Community Dinner is Wednesday, July 13, at noon at Liberty Lutheran Church. Bring a dish to share, if able. The program will be a music recital.