Liberty Lutheran Church canceled the Christmas Eve service because of weather and COVID-19. The planned Christmas Eve service was instead presented on Sunday morning at the regular service time.
It was a simple program with scripture readings and Christmas music, the lighting of the candles during “Silent Night” and one verse of “Joy to the World.” The message was “The 10 Thou Shalts” of Christmas. The service was well attended.
To keep everyone safe this past Sunday, Jan. 3, the Liberty Lutheran Parish canceled all services due to the ice plus the bad weather reports for Sunday morning.
The Liberty Lutheran Parish annual parish meeting is 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 17, at Liberty Lutheran Church following the combined service.
The January 2021 Parish Voice is out. A correction needs to be noted on the calendar. It mistakenly reports that the food pantry is on Thursday, Jan. 7. The correct date is Thursday, Jan. 14.
From noon to 5 p.m. on Jan. 28, the American Red Cross Bloodmobile will be at Liberty Community Building at 7 West Hill St. by the ballpark.
Attention Weis Market shoppers: Weis has launched a “Weis-4-School” program in which customers can earn points from their purchases for local schools. To support LES, all you need to do is pick up a paper from the churches or find it in your next church newsletter. The paper has a barcode that links to LES. Take the paper and your card to the store and register when you check out. The program runs through April 30.
The Southern Tioga School District will decide this week whether the students will return to the classrooms next week and if the basketball season will be played with a delay of a few weeks.