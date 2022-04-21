On Sunday, April 3, at Penn State University’s Eisenhower Auditorium, Emily Clark, daughter of Dawn and Scott Clark of Liberty, was one of the recipients to receive the President Walker Award. This award is presented annually to undergraduate degree candidates and degree-seeking students who have earned a 4.0 (straight A’s) cumulative grade-point average based on at least 12 graded Penn State credits. Emily is a 2020 graduate of NP-Liberty High School.
Friedens Lutheran Church is having a fish fry on Sunday, May 1. A joint worship service will be held at Friedens at 10 a.m. that day, followed by a delicious fish dinner. Bring a dish to pass and your own table service.
Next Monday, April 25, the Garden Club will be going on a tour of “Greener Pastures” on Armenia Mountain. The carpool will be leaving Liberty Lutheran Church at 1 p.m.
The Second Sunday of Easter Service on April 24 will be led by supply pastor Dennis Buttorff. Worship at Liberty/Friedens at 8:30 a.m., Salem at 9:45 a.m.
The Liberty Area Book Club will meet Monday, April 25, at 1 p.m. at Diane Messner’s home. The book for this meeting in April is “Sugar Birds” by Cheryl Gray Bostrom.