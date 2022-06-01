North Penn-Liberty High School Prom is June 4 at Island Park, Blossburg.
North Penn-Liberty and North Penn-Mansfield Baccalaureate will be held at Blossburg Auditorium on June 5 at 6 p.m.
Liberty Elementary’s graduation is June 8 at 9:30 a.m. at Liberty High School auditorium.
June 9 is the last day of school for Southern Tioga School District; dismissal is at noon.
NP-Liberty High School Commencement is June 11 at Island Park in Blossburg.
The Liberty Book Club will meet at Faye Kreger’s for the June 20 meeting to discuss “Atomic Girl”s by Janet Beard. The book for July is “A Rose in a Ditch” by Julie Henning. At the Aug. 22 meeting, we will discuss “West with Giraffes” by Lynd Rutledge at Ginny Shrodo’s. Get readin’.
Community Dinner is June 8 at noon at Liberty Lutheran Church. Please bring a dish to share. Devotions and a programwill follow the dinner.