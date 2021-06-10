The Liberty Book Club will meet on Monday, June 21 at Ginny Shrodo’s at 1 p.m. The book for this month is “All the Forgivenesses” by Elizabeth Hardinger. For July you can start reading “Prairie Tale” by Melissa Gilbert.
The Liberty Garden Club will be taking a garden tour to Arlene Sparks flower garden in Cogan House. We will meet to car pool at Liberty Lutheran Church at 6:30 p.m.
The Liberty Recycling service is changing the hours of operation. The hours it will be open are 9 to 11 a.m. starting this month, June. The Liberty Recycling is held the last Saturday of every month.
The Lutheran Parish will be taking up a special collection every Sunday for those in the community who need help with finances.
Quilting continues every Friday at Liberty Lutheran Church starting at 9 a.m.
North Penn-Liberty graduation is this Saturday, June 12 at Island Park in Blossburg at 10 a.m.