A big thank you goes to all who helped with the Salvation Army projects in the Liberty/Morris areas. One project was the Angel Tree at the C&N Bank in Liberty, filled with lovely gifts for unfortunate children.
And thank you to the folks who volunteered to ring the bell at the Mansfield Walmart. We were able to help many families because of your generosity and willingness to give of your time.
A family in our community is in need of gently-used baby boy clothing and items. If you have any to contribute, please drop them off at Liberty Lutheran Church.
American Red Cross Blood Drive is scheduled for noon to 5 p.m. Jan. 28 at Liberty Community Building. Please make an appointment by calling 1-800-733-3767 and bring a photo ID. Masks are required.
The “Souper Bowl” event will not be held this year at Liberty Lutheran because of COVID-19; instead, we will wear a favorite team shirt to church. We are also collecting items for the Tioga County Foster Care Program. Besides adult and children’s clothing, stuffed animals, sippy cups and toys are needed. Please bring these items to the Liberty Lutheran Church.
The Worship and Music Committee will meet at 6 p.m. on Feb. 1 in the Liberty Lutheran Church.