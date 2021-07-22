The Liberty Lutheran Parish held a combined service at Salem Lutheran Church on Sunday, July 18 at 10 a.m., followed by a picnic. The service was led by Linda Bohart. About 40 people attended.
There is still time to order ham or turkey sandwiches to be delivered Aug. 5. For $6.50 you get the sandwich, bag of chips, coleslaw and a cookie. The deadline is July 27. The funds will go to the ballfield children’s playground improvements. For more information call 570-324-5631.
Recycling is Saturday, July 24 from 9-11 a.m.
The Fred Kreger family reunion will be held on Sunday, July 25 at 1 p.m. at the home of Garron and Ginger Kreger on Beuterstown Road.
Baiba Kreger thanks everybody who brought food, came to help out, gave rides to the doctors and for the many beautiful cards while I am still down with a still undiagnosed illness that has affected my mobility.