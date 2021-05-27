Some changes in the recycling program are coming. For the past few years, the Lutheran youth and the Methodist youth have struggled to fill the time slots. Because we feel this is a valuable service to the community, and want to continue to be involved, we are changing the posted times to 9-11 a.m., beginning in June.
The Lutheran youth are hosting a carhop-style ice cream social on Friday, May 28, beginning at 5 p.m. A person will be stationed at the beginning of the driveway and handing out numbered menus. The number on the menu will correspond with a parking spot. Please wait in your cars until orders are taken and meals are delivered. From there, you are welcome to sit at the pavilion or bring a lawn chair. Bills will be returned to the cars and you will pay as you exit the parking lot. The menu will include hot dogs, barbecue, chili dogs, ice cream, sundaes, banana splits and soda. We are excited to be able to host this event and can’t wait to see you all there.
Don’t forget to pick up your preordered barbecue chicken at the ballpark pavilion on Monday, Memorial Day, May 31 starting about 10:30 a.m.
The Book Club is restarting in June. Their first meeting is on June, 21 at 1 p.m. at Ginny Shrodo’s house. The book selection for June is “All the Forgiveness” by Elizabeth Hardinger.
The Sebring Cemetery Annual Meeting is on June 3 at 7 p.m. at Liberty Lutheran Church.
Condolences go to the family and friends of Beth Burkhart Loudenslager, a long-time resident of Liberty.