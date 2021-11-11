The next Joint Council meeting will be Tuesday, Nov. 9, at 7 p.m., at Liberty Lutheran.
Newsletter information can be sent to Baiba Kreger at bkreger318@aol.com. For the bulletin, contact Carolyn Moyer at 570-324-2482 or email lvlp16930@gmail.com. Bulletin information is due by Wednesday of each week.
Operation Christmas Child Shoe Boxes
Once again it is time to start gathering items for our shoe boxes. Please help a child come to know the love of God through your gift of a shoe box. I ordered some preprinted shoe boxes and will have them available in Liberty and Salem churches along with the brochures. I will be glad to shop for anyone who is not able, and I can pick up your boxes if you can’t have them to the church. Any questions please call Barb Buchanan 570-353-6983. Many Tthanks, Barbara
Recycling is the last Saturday of every month from 9 to 11 a.m. We need volunteers to continue this service to the community. Call Carolyn Moyer to volunteer at 570-324-2482. Help is needed for Nov. 27. There is no recycling in December.
The ELCA Youth Gathering is set for July 24-28 in Minneapolis, Minn. This is the last call for those interested (youth entering 9th grade through graduating seniors in 2022). Please let Carolyn Moyer know this week or contact her for more information. Registration is open now.
During November, we will collect money for God’s Global Barnyard. Pick up a bank today and bring your donations to Salem by Nov. 28.
The Christmas Tree for “Rocky Boy” will be up at Liberty Lutheran Church for November. Items needed to decorate the tree are infant items for baby layettes, socks gloves or mittens, hats, scarfs, etc. The tree will be up until Dec. 6, and then the items will be packed and sent to Montana hopefully to arrive in time for Christmas.
If you would like to have your name added or dropped from the Living Lutheran magazine list, contact JoAnn Black at 570-324-2611 or jblack94@yahoo.com by Nov. 21.