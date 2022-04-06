Liberty Community Dinner is back. The noon meal is at Liberty Lutheran Church, Wednesday, April 13. Table service and beverages are provided, bring a dish to share if able. Everyone is welcome; bring a friend.

The Liberty Blockhouse Committee is sponsoring a “Breakfast with the Bunny” and Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 16, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at the borough building. The Liberty Lutheran Youth is hosting a Christian craft table at this event as an outreach to the community. If you are interested in helping please come out to the event.

Thank you to all who donated blood at the American Red Cross Bloodmobile this past Tuesday, at North Penn-Liberty High School. Twenty-seven donors were successful in donating. At this time when there is a shortage, those 27 who took the time to donate were greatly appreciated and it will be very beneficial to many patients.

Holy Week services

Palm Sunday: April 10 – supply worship leader: Judy Mitstifer. Liberty/Friedens, 8:30; Salem 9:45 a.m.

Maundy Thursday: April 14, 7 p.m., East Point.

Good Friday: April 15, 7 p.m., Liberty Lutheran.

Easter Sunrise: April 17, 6:30 a.m., Friedens.

Regular Easter services: April 17, Friedens/Liberty, 8:30 a.m., Salem 9:45 a.m.