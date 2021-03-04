The family of Ronald G. Atkinson II thanks everyone for the cards, flowers, food and kind expressions of sympathy following his passing. All of your support was a great comfort during this difficult time.
The Quilting Group continues to meet every Friday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. every week at Liberty Lutheran Church. All the quilts go to charity; help is always welcome.
Prayers are needed for our Liberty people who are ill: Art Plaxton, Dwight Sharp Sr., Harold Brown and Larry Kreger.
Our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Dorothy Shanbacher as they mourn her passing.
The next regular food bank will be open 9 a.m. to noon next Thursday, March 11 at the Liberty Lutheran Church.
The North Penn-Liberty varsity boys basketball team has clinched the NTL Division 2 championship and starts play-off games this week. Congratulations, we are so proud of you!