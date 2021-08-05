During this transition, the parsonage answering machine will be checked periodically (570-324-6421). For emergencies or immediate needs, call Pastor Ted Cockley, dean of the West Branch Conference, 570-326-2734; Carolyn Moyer, 570-324-2482, or Dave Thierwechter, 570-723-8585.
The L.A. Book Club will meet on Monday, Aug. 16, at 1 p.m. at Betty Holcomb’s. The book of the month is “The Extraordinary Life of Sam Hell” by Robert Dugoni. September’s book will be “Kiss Carlo” by Adriana Trigiani. Now that we have a break from the rain, we’ll have to split our time between gardening and reading. Enjoy your summer.
The Liberty C&N branch is doing a chicken barbecue to support the Liberty Salvation Army to help children get school supplies and necessities for the school year. The date of pick up will be Aug. 21 starting at 10 a.m. on the bank porch. We are taking preorders for halves only until Aug. 14 and they are $7 each.