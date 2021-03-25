The American Red Cross will be at the Community Building, 7 West Hill St., Liberty, noon to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30 for a community blood drive. To schedule an appointment call 1-800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter “Liberty.” Remember to wear your mask and bring a photo ID. Scheduled appointments are strongly recommended.
Come to the Liberty Ball Park at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 27 for an Easter Egg Hunt for ages 2-18. Find a golden egg for a sweet treat at Dobson’s. There’s a sensory area for those with special needs. Bring your own basket.
The Easter Flower Garden will be set up at Liberty Lutheran Church for Easter Sunday. Bring your Easter flowers to the church by 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 3.
A special service is planned for Easter Sunday, April 4, at Liberty Lutheran Church with a grand processional to “Jesus Christ is Risen Today” and music by Steve Marshall. Everyone is welcome.
Last Sunday, Friedens Lutheran Church held Scout Sunday. Five Cub Scouts from Pack 2020 took part in the service. The first scripture, Jeremiah 32-34, was read by Rydder Beck. The second scripture, Hebrews 5:5-10, was read by Robert Lake and Arden Lake. David Graff was the acolyte. The Cub Scouts also did the special music with a clapping song, “We Love Because He First Loved Us.”
The Garden Club will meet at 7 p.m. on April 19 at the Liberty Lutheran Church for a program about nutrition and plants, “You are What You Eat.”
Don’t forget recycling this Saturday, March 27 from 9 a.m.-noon. No black plastic ,please.
Dave and Beki Tierwechter, members of Liberty Lutheran Church, will celebrate their 49th wedding anniversary. Congratulations and best wishes for many more.