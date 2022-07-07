Three Liberty couples will celebrate wedding anniversaries this month: July 12, Dave and Betty Wilber, 36 years; July 10, Chuck and Helen Feaster, 29 years; July 28, Mitch and Robin Stetter, 21 years. Congratulations and best wishes for many more.
If you live in the Liberty area and would like your anniversary in my column, please send your information to my email with the subject heading “Liberty Life” to bkreger318@aol.com.
Community Dinner is the second Tuesday of every month at noon at Liberty Lutheran Church. Come and join in the fun and fellowship. Some very fine programs are coming up soon. See you on July 13.
Liberty Garden Club is going on the road again. Wanna go? If you would like to join them, please be at Liberty Lutheran Church by 6 p.m. to carpool. The Gardenistas will visit Ron Groover’s garden in Blossburg on July 25.