NP-Liberty High School graduates were named to the Mansfield University dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester for earning at least a 3.5 GPA, including: Shelby Alexander, Bachelor of Arts, English, professional writing program; Alexis Crowe, Bachelor of Science, business administration program; Luke Aldinger, Bachelor of Science geosciences, environmental science program; Madison Lewis, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, nursing program; and Ashley Stille, Bachelor of Science, criminal justice administration program,
Recycling in Liberty is from 9-11 .am. on Saturday, June 25.
Don’t forget the Blockhouse Festival this weekend. Take in the activities in the ballpark, then on Sunday attend the community church service in the NPLHS Auditorium at 10 a.m.