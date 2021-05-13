The Liberty Garden Club will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, May 17, at Liberty Lutheran Church for our annual plant exchange. Plants must be in pots and labeled. If you don’t have anything to exchange, come anyway and take some home.
Don’t forget to order your barbecue chicken by May 17. The Liberty Blockhouse is taking orders now, the pick-up time is Monday, May 31, at about 10:30 a.m. at the pavilion in the Liberty Ballpark. Dinners or halves, all chicken must be preordered.
The Blockhouse Committee is planning for the Blockhouse Festival this year with some restrictions. It will be held in the Liberty Ballpark the last weekend in June.
A memorial service is planned for Richard Alexander on May 15 at 1 p.m. in the Liberty Ballpark. Come, reflect and share your memories of Richard. Bring a chair.
The Liberty Youth Group is teaming up with Tioga County Dairy Promotion Team for a drive-in ice cream social at Salem Lutheran Church slated for Friday, May 28. It will be an outdoor event. Watch for more information later.
The Mitstifer family is hosting an MS Walk at the Liberty Ballpark on May 15 at 5 p.m. All walkers are welcome. For donations, please contact Betty Holcomb, 570-324-3901.
Liberty Lutheran Church has an in-house decorator, JoAnn Kreger, who decorates the inside of the church for every occasion and on Mother’s Day. We all enjoyed a beautifully-decorated side table in the sanctuary with a vase of pink flowers on a white tablecloth with corn husk dolls that were made by the late Dorothy Schanbacher of East Point.