Wellsboro, PA (16901)

Today

Periods of rain and wind. Rain may be heavy late. Low 27F. S winds shifting to W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Periods of rain and wind. Rain may be heavy late. Low 27F. S winds shifting to W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.