The Blockhouse History Group is having a fundraiser on Sunday, Feb. 20, at the East Point Fellowship Hall. A lasagna lunch will be open from noon to 3 p.m. The cost for adults is $8, for children under six the cost is $5. Pictures and movie viewing is from 1 to 4 p.m. This fundraiser will help cover the cost of converting pictures, movies and documents to digital hard drives and maintain a web page for preserving and sharing digital pictures, documents and movies.
Recycling is the last Saturday of every month from 9 to 11 a.m.. Volunteers are needed. Call Carolyn Moyer to volunteer at 570-324-2482.
Liberty Lutheran Church is collecting items for Goodies for Our Troops throughout February. The list of needed items is posted at the church and the post office. The donations container is provided as well. February’s Noisy Offering will be given to Goodies for Our Troops. Thank you for your support.
The Liberty Lutheran Church celebrated Scout Sunday on Feb. 13. The Scouts read scripture, did the prayers, sang the anthem and took up the offering. They also acted as the acolytes, ushers and greeters. Afterwards, there were cookies, punch and coffee in the Fellowship Room. This service was well attended.
Notes
Our sincere thanks for the prayers, cards, and fruit basket, and all acts of kindness since Clyde’s passing. All is appreciated. Jean, Steve, and Cindy Marshall.
Thank you to everyone who sent cards to celebrate my 90th birthday. Your thoughtfulness and kindness are greatly appreciated. The cards brightened my day. Thank you. Allan Krotzer.