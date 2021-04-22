The Blockhouse Committee met on Tuesday, April 13 at the Liberty Lutheran Church for an informational meeting with a group of new recruits interested in working and promoting the Blockhouse Festival and Liberty Fall Fest.
About 15 new faces attended the meeting, which is very encouraging. The committee will sell barbecued chicken halves on Memorial Day at the Liberty Ballpark. Chickens will be sold by preorder.
The next meeting is set for April 26 at LLC at 6:30 p.m. A decision will be made about this year’s festival then.
The garden club met on Monday, April 19 at the Liberty Lutheran Church. The program was presented by Marianne Bishop on nutrition, “You are what you eat,” Next month, the Garden Club will have their plant exchange on May 17. Please bring your exchanges planted in pots. Empty pots will be available by the church coat rack if you need them. Everyone is invited.
The Wednesday morning Bible Study has resumed. We meet at Liberty Lutheran Church at 10:30 a.m. Judy Mitstifer is leading the study. We are studying the book of Acts and this week we will cover chapters 24-26. We have lunch afterwards at the Blockhouse Cafe. You are welcome to join us.
The Flood Clean-up Bucket collection at Liberty Lutheran Church was very successful and has produced 16 filled five-gallon buckets. The Church Women of Liberty Lutheran would like to express their thanks to everyone who contributed to this project.