The American Red Cross Blood Drive is noon to 5 p.m. Jan. 28 at Liberty Community Building, 7 West Hill St. To help maintain social distancing, scheduled appointments are strongly recommended. Please remember to wear a mask and bring a photo ID to your appointment. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter: Liberty.
Southern Tioga School District has resumed the schedule that was used last fall: kindergarten through third grade attend classes every day; fourth-12th grade use the hybrid model and attend classes two days a week.
Basketball season has started. The NP-Liberty boys’ team traveled to Cowanesque last Friday night. Each player was given two tickets so parents could attend the game. Masks were required, even the players wore their masks on the court. Both the varsity and JV squads won their games against Cowanesque by a decent margin.
The boys’ basketball team has three games this week and will travel to Mansfield this Friday. It will be Livestreamed on Facebook, so check it out since it is not likely that you can attend in person if you are not parents of a player.
The Liberty Lutheran Parish held its annual parish meeting at Liberty Lutheran Church last Sunday. Linda Bohart, lay minister, conducted the service and delivered a wonderful sermon “Come and See.” After the combined service, Don Norman called the meeting to order. New officers were elected; Dave Thierwachter is the new president of the parish. The yearly parish budget was passed and a report on repair work at the parsonage was given, among many other committee reports. The meeting adjourned about 11:30 a.m.
If you are interested in a new book, “Kreger Family Tree,” please call Baiba Kreger at 570-324-6327. It goes back to 1796, with pictures, and has more than 3,000 names in the index. The printing cost is $37.15.