The Susquehanna Interfaith Network for Disaster Response will collect flood clean-up buckets for “Church World Service” and for use when there is local flooding. The Lutheran Church Women at Liberty are joining in the collection and have set a deadline for April 18. Someone from the synod will pick up the buckets on April 19. A list of items needed for the buckets is on the kitchen counter at Liberty Lutheran Church. A Thrivent Action Team will help with this community project.
An Easter flower garden is planned for Liberty Lutheran Church for Easter Sunday. Please share your Easter flowers and drop them off at the church by 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 3. The flower garden will be set up for Sunday and you can take your flower(s) home after the service.
We congratulate North Penn-Liberty basketball player, Noah Spencer, for the best Offensive Player of the Year award presented by the NTL. And also congratulations to Brian Litzelman, NP-L PE teacher, was awarded the Coach of the Year by the NTL. We are all very proud of our Mounties basketball team.!
Holy Week schedule for Liberty churches:
- East Point Methodist Church — Maundy Thursday service, 7 p.m. April 1, Pastor Tom Harmic.
- Liberty Lutheran Church — Good Friday Service, 7 p.m. April 2, Pastors Tom Harmic and Harry Colegrove officiating.
- Friedens Lutheran Church — Easter sunrise service, 6:30 a.m. April 4, Pastors Tom Harmic and Harry Colegrove officiating.
- Liberty Lutheran Church — Easter celebration service, 8:30 a.m. April 4 with Lay Minister Linda Bohart.
- Liberty Church with Pastor Lon Williams will hold Easter celebrations at 9 a.m. April 4. Facebook Livestreaming from Williamsport location and 11 a.m. at the Liberty location.
- Harvest Family Fellowship with Pastor Harry Colegrove will hold an Easter service at 10 a.m.
Prayers are needed for the following people of Liberty: Larry Kreger, Art Plaxton, Dwight Sharpe Sr., Marilyn Norman and Joyce Litzelman.