Ashley Jackson, daughter of Scott and Colleen Jackson, of Cogan House, is a graduate of NP-Liberty High School in 2011, and Mansfield University with a major in education and psychology in 2016. She was a member of Psi Chi at the MU, a national honor society in psychology. She recently graduated with a master’s degree of education in curriculum and instruction from Liberty University, Lynchburg, Va. with high distinction. She earned a 4.0 GPA. Ashley is currently a fourth grade general education teacher at Frederick Douglass Elementary School in Seaford, Del.
Jonathan Nelson, son of Tom and Lori Nelson, recently received a degree in forest ecosystem management from Penn State University.
Upper Susquehanna Lutheran Synod Bishop Barbara Collins will lead the services at Liberty/Friedens and Salem Churches on June 19. She will perform a baptism at Liberty.
A community worship service will be held at NP-Liberty High School Auditorium on June 26 as part of the Blockhouse Festival activities.
VBS will be held from July 18-22 at Salem Lutheran Church from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Please contact Judy Mitstifer if you are interested in attending or helping with multi-age groups at 570-324-6831 or 272-202-9575.
The Book Club is reading “A Rose In a Ditch” by Julie Henning for July.